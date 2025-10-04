Collin Murray-Boyles Stands Out in Raptors’ Open Practice
The NBA preseason has kicked off for some, and the league’s newest rookies are anxiously awaiting their quasi-debuts.
One of those is Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles, who was selected at No. 9 by Toronto in the 2025 draft.
A 6-foot-7 hybrid big, Murray-Boyles was one of a few non-freshmen selected in the ’25 lottery, and should be ready to hit the ground running for the Raptors. And that was especially apparent in the team’s open practice, just days ahead of their preseason debut against Denver.
For those in attendance, CMB not only looked the part of a solid NBA contributor, but he seemed one of the best players on the floor that included a few one-time All-Stars. Toronto held an inter-squad scrimmage, where several reporters in the gym said Murray-Boyles looked like one of more impressive players.
He starred as a sophomore at South Carolina, showcasing a versatile, albeit unique two-way game centered around interior scoring, multi-tooled defense and play-making.
Despite being undersized as an essential big, Murray-Boyles unique skillset is made impactful via his physical tools, which involve innate strength, the foot speed to sneak by slower-footed bigs and the physicality to overwhelm smaller matchups.
Apparently, that’s going to continue to be a point of emphasis for Murray-Boyles at the pro level.
Another unique forward, taking Murray-Boyles was thought of to be an interesting draft-night decision for the Raptors, but there’s little question he’ll be able to fill in quickly for the squad. Especially if he’s already standing out among seasoned NBA players.
The frosh has already proved himself ready for playing time in some capacity, having seen real impact for the Raptors in Las Vegas Summer League. Across four games, he scored 10.5 points on a great 57% shooting overall, staying true to his do-it-all nature in adding 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.
There’s certainly still plenty for him to work on — as showcased by his 22% 3-point shooting across those four games — but he’ll have plenty of time to iron things out with Toronto.
The Raptors will likely be looking to avoid another lottery appearance next year, instead trying to win games in a down Eastern Conference.
“This is 2025 Raptors basketball,” Murray-Boyles said after the practice. “The guys behind me put in a lot of work this summer, we’re ready to show y’all what it is this season.
“This is my first season, you’re already making it feel like home,”