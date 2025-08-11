Defense Should Help Spurs’ Rookie Find Opportunity
Dylan Harper was seen as the Spurs’ grand prize of the 2025 NBA Draft. Though Carter Bryant — the team’s second lottery pick — was looked at as a steal by man.
Where Harper thrives with offensive creation and star-power, Bryant is the opposite. Across his 37 games with Arizona, the 6-foot-8 forward played less than 20 minutes per game, seeing just 6.5 points per contest. Still, he was one of the more impactful true freshmen in the country — as showcased by his 8.8 box plus-minus — largely due to his defense.
Bryant projects to score the ball at a fine level down the line. He has a workable jumpshot that fell at 37% from beyond the arc, and the IQ and athleticism to eventually become an interior threat via getting out in transition, cutting and more.
But defense will always be his primary draw.
With length and tenacity, Bryant built his case as one of the best and most versatile defenders in the class at Arizona. He averaged nearly two stocks per game, split evenly between blocks and steals, and held opposing scorers to strikingly low shooting numbers.
Even more, he showed the ability to do so across multiple positions, guarding forwards his size, while also sizing down to bigger guards, and on occasion even bigs.
Now with the Spurs, his skillset could help him to see time as a rookie, despite his offense being somewhat behind.
Cracking the San Antonio rotation won’t be an easy task for Bryant. The team is set to see a rise in the West this season, largely due to the continued play of superstar Victor Wembanyama. Additionally, a rotation of Harper, De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson, Luke Kornet, Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell and more should power the team to wins.
Still, Bryant’s defense will likely be welcome in numerous lineups. While his offense is sure to lack — as showcased by his 27% shooting overall across four games at Summer League in Las Vegas — he defense will be especially helpful in more offensive-minded lineups featuring Fox, Harper, Vassell and more.
Of course, stingy defense won't necessarily cement playing time for Bryant. He'll have to offer some level of offensive impact, and limit mistakes in terms of decision-making. But affording Bryant some room to work through growing pains would certainly benefit San Antonio in the long run.
San Antonio will open up its preseason with a bout against the Heat on Oct. 8, which should offer a look at Bryant in a more NBA-like setting than Summer League.