Did The NBA Get The All-Rookie Teams Right?
Throughout the heat of the playoffs, the NBA has been announcing awards and accolades. Most recently, the league announced its first and second All-Rookie teams:
First Team:
Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets
Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat
Brandon Podziemski, Golden State Warriors
Second Team:
Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks
GG Jackson II, Memphis Grizzlies
Keyonte George, Utah Jazz
Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets
Cason Wallace, Oklahoma City Thunder
The voters did a good job for the most part. They didn’t mess up the trio of Wembanyama, Holmgren, and Miller on the first team, nor did they omit any clearly deserving rookies. Also, they awarded Jackson II’s underrated rookie season with a second team nod.
However, within this pool of players, the wrong guys were selected to join Wembanyama, Holmgren, and Miller on the first team. Jaquez Jr. and Podziemski definitely had impressive rookie season with high highs, especially on offense. But as a whole, Lively II and Amen Thompson added more impact throughout the regular season.
Averaging 8.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game on 72.8 TS%, Lively was one of Dallas’ very best players as they secured a playoff spot. His play finishing, activity on the boards, and rim protection contributed to his crucial two-way impact for the Mavericks. This impact is now on display for the world to see during the Mavs’ Western Conference Finals run.
Thompson took some time to find his stride for Houston, but over the course of the season he leveraged his top-tier athleticism to impact the game in a multitude of ways. He scored on transition, off of cuts, and through putbacks. He skied up for boards, made athletic plays defensively, and dished dimes to teammates. In a tailored role, Thompson was amongst the top five rookies in regular season impact.
Still, it’s important to remember that All-Rookie teams don’t really matter. These rookies have the rest of their career to define how good of a player they become as they chase far more meaningful accomplishments.
