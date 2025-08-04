Does Wizards’ Tre Johnson Deserve Rookie of the Year Hype?
With Summer League wrapped up, the 2025-26 season is now cruising toward us, with teams tipping off preseason in early October.
The league’s Rookie of the Year race is oft-talked about, offering a glimpse as who the potential best players in the class are.
FanDuel Sportsbook’s top option in Cooper Flagg is no surprise — he was an easy pick at No. 1 for Dallas, offering the most pro-ready skills at 6-foot-9. But Wizards’ guard Tre Johnson at No. 2 is somewhat of a surprise.
Selected at No. 6 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, Johnson has a clear pathway to being one of the best players in the class. A 6-foot-5 combo guard, he has premier scoring ability, going for 19.9 points per game in college and quickly parlaying that into pro success. Across two Summer League games with Washington he averaged 19.5 points on a blistering 58% scoring, more than looking the part of a future NBA sharpshooter.
But does he truly warrant the second-best odds at Rookie of the Year? The short answer is yes.
Despite Dylan Harper — and potentially a few others — being more well-rounded prospects as a whole, few will see the offensive opportunity Johnson will next season.
The Wizards will be among the worst teams in the league for the 2025-26 season. Over the last few years they’ve spent draft capital in grabbing talented young prospects to develop, Johnson included, but one’s that simply won’t be ready to win a large amount of games. Additionally, while the team has some savvy veterans that have proven to be great scorers, it doesn’t yet have a bona fide top scoring option, meaning Johnson could theoretically assume that mantle, even as a frosh.
Johnson's future opportunity, along with his projection as a legitimate three-level dynamo in the Wizards' backcourt, make for the perfect Rookie of the Year concoction.
Johnson's first year might be in direct comparison to one such as Harper — who joins a loaded backcourt featuring a former All-Star in De'Aaron Fox and reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle. That doesn't necessarily mean the No. 2 overall pick won't be a better option for the future, just that Johnson is better positioned for a breakout rookie season as it stands now.
Even still, the field stands well behind Flagg, who has -185 odds to win the award, followed by Johnson at +800. Harper comes in at No. 3 at +1000, followed by VJ Edgecombe at +1300.
