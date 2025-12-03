When will Victor Wembanyama Return From Injury?

When will Victor Wembanyama return for the San Antonio Spurs, and how well is he progressing after suffering a calf strain in mid November?

Head Coach Mitch Johnson has been asked this question more than any other in the past two weeks, and his answer remains cautiously optimistic without making any guarantees or sharing an official timetable.

Before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night Johnson told reporters that Wemby won’t be on the plane that departs for Orlando, but is progressing well. Johnson left the door open to Wembanyama and/or Stephon Castle rejoining the team on this upcoming road trip, but said there’s no guarantee they’d be cleared to play.

This road trip will end in Los Angeles on December 10 against the Lakers, with the winner advancing to Las Vegas for the semifinals of the Emirates NBA Cup. Johnson confirmed that both Wembanyama and Castle have talked about wanting to be back for that contest.

“Yeah, for sure. Luckily I'm removed from all those decisions. I'm just doing what I'm told," Johnson said. "But no, those guys we're watching, they were together. They talked to their teammates, they were excited. They want to travel, they want to be with the team. I think that's been something that's been cool about these guys for the last couple of years. They just want to be around whether they're able to be on the court or not, and they all want to be on the court as well. And sometimes we've got to save them from themselves and do what we think is what's in the best interest of themselves and for the team.”

Johnson said both Victor and Steph are in his ear about the NBA Cup game Dec. 10 in Los Angeles, and added:



“Luckily I’m removed from all those decisions. I’m just doing what I’m told.” https://t.co/O2bFP6uf4o — Matthew Tynan (@Matthew_Tynan) December 2, 2025







The extended absence isn’t fun for the Spurs or their fans, and least fun of all for Wembanyama himself. Still, nobody should be surprised that San Antonio is taking the cautious approach when it comes to their franchise superstar.

De’Aaron Fox said at media day that he felt about ready to go with his hamstring and missed the first eight games of the season. Rookie Dylan Harper started strong before suffering a calf strain of his own and missing most of November. Reigning Rookie of the Year Steph Castle has missed two weeks and counting after suffering a hip flexor strain.

Today’s NBA requires more explosive movement and lateral change of direction than ever before, placing immense strain on the muscles, tendons and ligaments in the legs of these big athletes. Failing to let a muscle strain heal properly increases the risk for straining the muscle further or worse. With so many star players suffering catastrophic tears in recent years, San Antonio isn’t the only team keeping a close eye on soft-tissue injuries.

Wembanyama last played in a two-game set against the Warriors and a transcendent Steph Curry, the last game an important one in the so-called Group of Death for the NBA Cup. Wemby played 38 minutes in the one-point loss, including the last three minutes of the third quarter and the entirety of the fourth.

That shows how much this tournament means for the Spurs as a stress test and dress rehearsal for the postseason. San Antonio's win in Denver feels like the best victory for this team since their last playoff appearance, and they want to build on it. We also probably won't see Wembanyama play an entire quarter for a little while.

The Spurs are keen on advancing past the Lakers in the quarterfinals of the Cup, and surely would love to have Wembanyama back in the fold by that game on December 10. They aren’t going to rush him back and risk a more serious injury for the sake of a Vegas trip and a bit of cash and bragging rights, though.

This is the team that held Tim Duncan out of the 2000 playoffs and attempted title defense. Gregg Popovich earned a six-figure fine as he pioneered the load management that the NBA has tried to curb in recent years.

Part of that effort includes eliminating players from consideration for MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and All-NBA honors if they miss more than 17 games. Wembanyama will be at least halfway there by the time he returns, and even if he remains healthy the rest of the season he probably will miss a few games along the way.

These awards mean something not just for a player’s career legacy, but also for determining eligibility for supermax contract extensions. MVP, DPOY, or All-NBA honors this year would qualify Wembanyama for the highest-possible payday this offseason, and missing out due to injury for a second year in a row would render him ineligible for now and reduce his maximum compensation for the extension by about $55 million.

$55 million is a lot of money, but not more valuable to Victor Wembanyama than the long-term health of his long, long legs. He knows he’ll need them to carry the Spurs to heights much higher than the NBA Cup.

If Wembanyama does manage to return by the quarterfinal game against the Lakers it will be for reasons that have nothing to do with the stakes of that game. Whenever he comes back it will be because Wemby and the Spurs are confident that his body is ready.