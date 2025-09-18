Evaluating Which NBA Rookies can Start Next Season
Each NBA Draft infuses the league with new talent, and the 2025 NBA Draft seems to have done an especially good job of that.
The top of the draft — which featured the likes of Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and more — was revered, and it had solid depth throughout. Several teams made away with one or multiple prospects that could help as early as next season.
Below, we’ll look at which NBA rookies will be in their respective starting fives on opening night, as well as those who are knocking on the door:
Locks:
Cooper Flagg
Kon Knueppel
Egor Demin
There seems to be just three prospects who will be locked in, Day 1 starters: Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and Egor Demin.
Flagg is the only one who’s truly ironclad here, having been the draft’s top pick and offering an immediately translatable skillset to the Mavericks.
His former Duke teammate in Kon Knueppel is a fairly easy bet to start for the struggling Hornets. Charlotte will have other options, but Knueppel’s made it a habit of overachieving in his basketball career. Failing to implement a top-four pick who can likely immediately add shooting and play-making likely wouldn’t be the best move for the team’s future.
Lastly is Nets’ guard Egor Demin, who stands in a similar boat to Knueppel in joining one of the lesser teams in the league. Due to that, he’ll likely be able to earn immediate playing time, though there’s no guarantee he’ll be ready for that. His positional versatility should help, and Brooklyn has ample room to help him grow and develop from Day 1.
Maybes:
Dylan Harper
VJ Edgecombe
Tre Johnson
Ace Bailey
Talent riddles the maybes tier, with picks No. 2, 3, 5, and 6 all being good enough to start their first-ever NBA game, but potentially not having the opportunity to do so.
Dylan Harper and VJ Edgecombe join the Spurs and 76ers, respectively, both of which will be vying for postseason spots in the East and West.
Harper is sure to be the team’s point guard of the future, but has De’Aaron Fox and reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle standing in his way. Edgecombe joins a team that has three former All-Stars, and plenty more talent throughout.
Tre Johnson and Ace Bailey are in different situations, joining two of the worst teams in the sport. Still, both rosters have numerous veterans, and Washington and Utah may not be keen on throwing them into the fire with time to spare.