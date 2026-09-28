Every 2026 Undrafted Free Agent Who Earned a Training Camp Invite

The 2026-27 NBA season is rapidly approaching.

After a two-month hiatus following the 2026 Summer League, play will resume in early October as the preseason tips off on Oct. 3 followed by the start of the regular season with three games on Oct. 20.

Ahead of those contests, teams are beginning their training camp periods and holding media days ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The 2026-27 season will feature multiple highly touted rookies from the 2026 NBA Draft, including a star-studded group of prospects at the top of the class.

Players like AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson will likely garner plenty of attention throughout training camp, media days and the preseason, but there are another group of rookies looking to make an impression ahead of the season.

Across the NBA, 16 players who went undrafted have earned training camp invites and will compete for spots within an organization. Most of these players will likey end up in the G League as rookies, but have a path to reaching an NBA roster in the future.

Other undrafted free agents from the 2026 class have earned two-way deals around the league and will also be in training camp, but have more secure spots on the roster and aren't on this list.

So far, only Charlotte and Indiana have yet to reveal their training camp roster, which typically consists of an active roster, two-way players and a few training camp invites.

NBA teams can carry 21 players ahead of the regular season, giving franchises an opportunity to get a closer look at young players.

This year, there are a few undrafted free agents who could have earned training camp invites, but elected to return to college after recent court rulings granted players a fifth year of NCAA eligibility.

Of the teams who have released their preseason rosters as of 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 28, here are the undrafted players from the 2026 class who have earned training camp invites:

Rashaun Agee, Cleveland Cavaliers

Ezra Ausar, Miami Heat

Nate Bittle, Toronto Raptors

Nimari Burnett, Toronto Raptors

Tucker DeVries, Boston Celtics

J'Vonne Hadley, Miami Heat

Andrew Holifield, Oklahoma City Thunder

Ben Humrichous, Brooklyn Nets

William Kyle III, Los Angeles Lakers

Fletcher Loyer, LA Clippers

Robert McCray V, Oklahoma City Thunder

Isaac McKneely, Atlanta Hawks

Duke Miles, Philadelphia 76ers

Peter Suder, Chicago Bulls

Marquel Sutton, Chicago Bulls

Milos Uzan, Boston Celtics