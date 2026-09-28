3 Players from 2026 Draft Class Earn Training Camp, Two-Way Contracts

The 2026-27 NBA season is less than a month away, meaning training camp and the preseason are around the corner.

Training camp opens in September, while the preseason tips off in early October. With the upcoming campaign rapidly approaching, multiple teams have signed players to training camp contracts.

Training camp deals allow teams to get a closer look at players who could potentially earn a spot in the organization. Often, players signed to training camp contracts are still ealy in their career and are looking for a two-way contract or a spot with in the G League.

Recently, a pair of NBA teams signed undrafted free agents from the 2026 class who could fall into those categories to training camp contracts.

San Antonio, the regining Western Conference champions, signed Miles Barnstable to an Exhibit 10 deal, according to a report from Paul Garcia. Marc Stein reported that Boopie Miller will sign a similar contract with another Western Conference contender, the Denver Nuggets.

Oklahoma City signed undrafted free agents Andrew Holifield and Robert McCray V to training camp contracts, while the Heat added Ian Schieffelin to its training camp roster.

As the season continues to approach, here's a look at a few more rookies who have recently signed training camp deals.

Rashaun Agee, Cleveland Cavaliers

Following a seven-year college career that ended with a season at Texas A&M, Agee went undrafted in the 2026 class.

Despite not being selected, the veteran forward played for Cleveland's Summer League team and will return to the Cavaliers for training camp.

With the Aggies in 2025-26, the 6-foot-7 25-year-old averaged 14.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 49.3% from the field and 26.4% from 3-point range. During training camp, Agee will compete for a spot with Cleveland's G League affiliate.

Agee joins Curtis Jones and Kadary Richmond, who were both undrafted in the 2025 class, as Cleveland's trio of training camp invites.

After being selected No. 47 in the 2026 NBA Draft, Nickel inked a two-way deal with the defending NBA champions.

Nickel averaged 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 44.5% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc on 7.6 attempts per game as a senior at Vanderbilt and could earn a spot in the Knicks rotation over the coming years if he continues to shoot well from the perimeter.

At the NBA Combine, Nickel measured 6-foot-6 without shoes and recorded a 6-foot-8-and-a-half wingspan.

Ernest Udeh Jr., Cleveland Cavaliers

Like Agee, Udeh also went undrafted in the 2026 class, but signed a two-way deal with the Cavaliers following a four-year college career that included stops at Kansas, TCU and Miami.

As a senior with the Hurricanes in 2025-26, Udeh averaged 6.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and a steal per game while shooting 72.7% from the field.

At the G League Combine, the former four-star recruit measured 6-foot-9-and-a-quarter while recording a 7-foot-4-and-a-quarter wingspan and weighing 257 pounds.