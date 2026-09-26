Trio of Undrafted Rookies Sign Training Camp Contracts

The 2026-27 NBA season is less than a month away, meaning training camp and the preseason are around the corner.

Training camp opens in September, while the preseason tips off in early October. With the upcoming campaign rapidly approaching, multiple teams have signed players to training camp contracts.

Training camp deals allow teams to get a closer look at players who could potentially earn a spot in the organization. Often, players signed to training camp contracts are still ealy in their career and are looking for a two-way contract or a spot with in the G League.

Recently, a pair of NBA teams signed undrafted free agents from the 2026 class who could fall into those categories to training camp contracts.

San Antonio, the regining Western Conference champions, signed Miles Barnstable to an Exhibit 10 deal, according to a report from Paul Garcia. Marc Stein reported that Boopie Miller will sign a similar contract with another Western Conference contender, the Denver Nuggets.

As the season continues to approach, here's a look at a few more rookies who have recently signed training camp deals.

Andrew Holifield, Oklahoma City Thunder

Holifield signed with the Thunder's Summer League team as an undrafted free agent in the 2026 class following two seasons at Lamar.

As a senior, the 6-foot-10 forward averaged 11.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.7 blocks while shooting 38.1% from the field and 30.2% from 3-point range on 5.5 attempts per game.

Holifield didn't get much time in the Summer League, but evidently impressed OKC to get another shot with the organization. The Thunder have had success finding and developing undrafted players, including Branden Carlson, who went unselected in 2024 and recently signed a standard contract with Portland after being a two-way player for the Thunder.

Robert McCray V, Oklahoma City Thunder

Following a productive five-year career in college, McCray played with the Los Angeles Lakers' Summer League team in 2026.

The 6-foot-4 guard spent four seasons, including a redshirt year, at Jacksonville State before playing his final collegiate season at Florida State.

With the Seminoles, McCray averaged 16.3 points, 6.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 45.8% from th field and 35.5% from beyond the arc.

Ian Schieffelin, Miami Heat

Schieffelin had one of the most unique paths to a training camp roster of any player in the 2026 class.

After four years as a forward on Clemson's basketball team, the 6-foot-8 veteran spent the 2025-26 season as a tight end for the Tigers' football team. Following his experience on the gridiron, Schieffelin signed with the Heat's Summer League team in 2026 and logged a few solid showings.

Miami's newest signee averaged 12.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 49.5% from the field and 34.1% from deep in 2024-25, his most recent season on the hardwood.