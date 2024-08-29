Five Exciting NBA Rookies To Track For 2024-2025
With roughly two months of the NBA offseason still to go, fans - and pundits - can occasionally get caught up in being impatient.
This, naturally, leads to debate to fill the time. Who will MVP? Is LeBron better than Mike? Can the Celtics repeat? Will Wemby average five blocks for a full year at one point in his career?
Here at Draft Digest, I have no problem leaning fully into speculation for this upcoming field of NBA rookies. As such, I present to you my 100% biased and individual listing of the five rookies I think could be the most fun to watch this season.
This won't necessarily be the best rookies, just who will entertain us best.
Kel'el Ware, Miami Heat
Whenever you have a young 7-foot prospect who run, jump, block shots, and pop threes, it's impossible not to look his way.
Ware's improvement last season, in large part due to a change of scenery, ultimately landed him in Miami, an organization that will take his development seriously, and probably streamline his role quite a bit.
That's good news for us, because the best way to streamline Ware's role early in his career is to simplify it. That means using him as a play finisher, which could suggest a ton of lobs, and open looks from downtown, all while his athleticism can be applied when the team forces turnovers. If nothing else, that should be fun to watch.
Ron Holland, Detroit Pistons
When a player comes into the league so young, he's basically a lump of clay to be formed as an organization sees fit, it's always exciting.
Holland may have some shooting concerns, but he's historically been a bucket-getter, and his 6-foot-8 frame is perfectly capable of locating the basket as the season opens.
Holland, unlike Ware, is likely going to see a ton of different roles over the course of this season, and that in and of itself will incredibly interesting to follow, simply to see how he adjusts.
Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets
The former Kentucky guard is going to surprise people. Casual observers will pigeonhole him as a floor-spacing catch-and-shoot player, but he's so much more than that.
Sheppard will block more shots than you might think, and he'll force turnovers to an extent that'll surprise you.
The defensive upside is real, and combined with his high-efficiency shot-making, solid shot creation abilities, and decent playmaking capabilities, he could make a run for Rookie Of the Year.
Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls
If Summer League was any indication, Buzelis is a guy who will find a way to achieve something, despite whatever odds stand against him.
Throw him a lob attempt that comes in too low? No big deal, he'll adjust in mid-air, catch the ball at the position of his knees, and still somehow finish off the dunk.
The raw athletic creativity, plus his ability to not be impressed with anything or anyone, is the perfect recipe for a rookie who is going to go 100 miles an hour, for better or worse, and that's often must-see TV.
Alexandre Sarr, Washington Wizards
Alright, so Sarr looked bad in Summer League. But that doesn't mean he doesn't come with upside.
Sarr is still an athletic big man who can change the flow of a game on both sides of the floor, assuming he has rhythm. He'll pop long balls, break defenders down off the dribble, and hammer home some wild ones over the course of his debut season. It's just a question of role, minutes, and confidence level.
What's wild about Sarr is that his defensive highlights might be even more impressive than his athletic scoring potential.
Unless noted otherwise, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball-Reference. All salary information via Spotrac. All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
