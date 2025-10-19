Grading how NBA Lottery Picks Fared in Preseason
The 2025 NBA preseason is officially over, and the beginning of the regular season now looms.
Having been drafted just months ago, NBA rookies were able to see their first action over the last few weeks, with several stringing together great performances.
Below we’ll grade each 2025 NBA Draft lottery pick based on their preseason play:
1. Cooper Flagg, Mavericks
Grade: A
Flagg played a limited amount of time — just over 20 minutes per game — but looked as advertised when doing so. He scored 11.3 points per game, continued to look like a force on defense, and even showed off some play-making that Dallas might very well need.
2. Dylan Harper, Spurs
Grade: A-
Harper played solidly in his first legitimate action with the Spurs, averaging 8.7 points, but more surprisingly showing off his play-making at 4.7 assists per game to just 2.0 turnovers. And he did so in under 20 minutes per game.
3. VJ Edgecombe, 76ers
Grade: A+
Among rookies that played multiple games, Edgecombe led all in scoring with 16.7 points per game, adding 4.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 steals as well. The shooting still stands to get better as he hit just a fourth of his triples, but Edgecombe’s pure production in a shifting 76ers’ core still earns a top grade.
4. Kon Knueppel, Hornets
Grade: B
Knueppel scored nearly 12 points per game for the Hornets, continuing to add connective passing and all-around winning play. The good news for Charlotte is that he shot somewhat poorly from beyond the arc, and one could easily bet on him returning to form sooner rather than later.
5. Ace Bailey, Jazz
Grade: A
Bailey saw a topsy-turvy season with Rutgers and a drama-laden draft process, but left no doubt in his first two games with the Jazz. He averaged 16.0 points per game across three contests, leaving the third early due to injury, speaking to just how good he was to start.
6. Tre Johnson, Wizards
Grade: C
The Wizards have gambled on plenty of defensive talent of late, and Johnson was taken to be the scorer of the future. He didn’t quite live up to that through a few games, going for just 6.7 points on 33% shooting overall.
7. Jeremiah Fears, Pelicans
Grade: A-
Fears really surprised with the Pelicans, seeing a slow debut, but quickly course correcting to finish as a top-five rookie scorer through preseason. He scored just shy of 14 points per game, managing to adding four boards and three dimes per game as well.
8. Egor Demin, Nets
Grade: B
Demin played in only one game due to injury, but looked very solid in his one contest, scoring 14 points on 2-for-3 3-point shooting.
9. Collin Murray-Boyles, Raptors
Grade: B
Murray-Boyles will be asked to produce in the Raptors’ rotation, and he did just that in limited time across three preseason contests.
10. Khaman Maluach, Suns
Grade: B+
Malauch has had his fair share of struggles at every level, but the pros mostly outweighed the cons in preseason. He averaged 9.5 points in just 18 minutes per game, shooting 69% overall with 5.3 rebounds.
11. Cedric Coward, Grizzlies
Grade: B-
Coward’s grade is somewhat situational, given he’s working his way back from injury. But the Grizzlies will certainly take 10.0 points per game through his first five pro contests, even at 31% shooting overall.
12. Noa Essengue, Bulls
Grade: C-
Essengue will clearly need more time to cook, as he looked less ready at the preseason level than he did in Summer League. He averaged just 3.8 points per game on 33% shooting.
13. Derik Queen, Pelicans
Grade: N/A
Queen tore a ligament in late-July, and was unable to make his preseason debut. Though he should be back sometime in the early season.
14. Carter Bryant, Spurs
Grade: B
Carter Bryant’s defense is well-known at this point, but all eyes were on his offense to begin preseason. He scored 8.8 points on lesser splits, but still showed flashes of being able to put everything together.