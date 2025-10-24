Grading the Debuts of Every 2025 NBA Draft Lottery Pick
After two opening night thrillers, 24 teams were in action Wednesday night playing their first game of the season. It was business as usual for many, but for the league's rookies it was the first taste of NBA action.
Some thrived. Others struggled.
Below we'll grade the debut of every player selected in the 2025 NBA Draft lottery.
1. Cooper Flagg
Grade: C-
The first game of the Cooer Flagg point guard experiment was largely unsuccessful. Flagg struggled with ball pressure, creating separation and processing whether to score or find his roller in ball screen actions. He finished with a double-double but had no assists, three turnovers, and a shot of 4-13 from the field. However, Flagg maintained his aggressiveness on both sides of the ball and was put in a very tough situation in his debut.
2. Dylan Harper, Spurs
Grade: B+
Harper built on an impressive preseason in his debut against the Mavericks. After a few turnovers and missed shots to get the jitters out, Harper settled in and got a few makes at the rim. Although he was not the most efficient (50.4 true shooting percentage), his process was good. He played with pace, got others involved and competed defensively.
3. VJ Edgecombe, 76ers
Grade: A+
Edgecombe had one of the best debuts in NBA history. The third overall pick scored 34 points, breaking LeBron James' record for the most in a debut in 51 years. Edgecombe’s 90th percentile athleticism was on full display as he got to the rim on stampede actions. The guard was a blur in transition, knocking down spot-up threes and making several connective passes to keep the Sixers' offense churning. It was an auspicious start for a team desperate for young talent.
4. Kon Knueppel, Hornets
Grade: A-
Knueppel looked more like a veteran than a rookie in his first game. He was confident in his shot, quickly firing threes the second he got an open look. Knueppel finished with 11 points on 91 true shooting percentage. The wing made several smart passes that led to buckets and generally appeared to be a perfect fit next to Lamelo Ball and Brandon Miller. Defensively, he was aggressive (maybe too aggressive) and forced missed shots, but got beaten a few times by bigger or quicker offensive players.
5. Ace Bailey, Jazz
Grade: C
Ace Bailey’s first NBA basket was a transition dunk, but outside of that, he wasn’t impactful in his debut. The wing wasn’t involved in many plays on either end, and at times, it seemed like he was floating on the court. Bailey went 1-5 from the floor, but all of the shots were good looks in the flow of the offense; they just weren’t falling for him. To his credit, he did a good job relocating as players drove and missed a few times on what would have been open looks.
6. Tre Johnson, Wizards
Grade: A-
Johnson scored 16 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out two assists in the Wizards' loss to the Bucks, but he could have been better if he had been utilized correctly. On most of his offensive possessions, he was stuck in the corner instead of being used where he thrives as a movement shooter and it did not appear there was an emphasis on getting Johnson the ball. Defensively, he was often a step behind and turned the ball over four times, but it was an impressive debut.
7. Jeremiah Fears, Pelicans
Grade: A+
Fears was trending up as the preseason came to a close, and he kept his foot on the gas against the Memphis Grizzlies in his debut. The guard scored 17 points on 75 true shooting and added two assists in just 18 minutes. Simply put, Fears looked the part. He used his speed and handle to get to the paint but was in control–beautifully operating in the pick-and-roll to get looks for himself or his teammates.
8. Egor Demin, Nets
Grade: B+
Demin’s process wasn’t always the best–he struggled with ball pressure a bit and couldn’t get all the way to the rim—but his jumpshot looks to be much improved, and he flashed his ability to facilitate offense and create good looks for his teammates. Denim needs to work on his handle and add weight, but it didn’t stop him from scoring 14 points and grabbing five rebounds in his first NBA action.
9. Collin Murray-Boyles, Raptors
Grade: N/A
Murray-Boyles didn’t get to make his NBA debut in the Raptors' first game against the Hawks because he had been dealing with a right-forearm muscle strain that kept him out of the final three games of the preseason. Murray-Boyles is considered day-to-day.
10. Khaman Maluach, Suns
Grade: N/A
After starting in the preseason and showing flashes of his potential, Khaman Maluach was a healthy scratch in Phoenix’s comeback win against the Kings. Head coach Jordan Ott opted to play a center rotation of Mark Williams, Oso Ighodaro and Nick Richards.
11. Cedric Coward, Grizzlies
Grade: A+
After struggling to make shots in the preseason, Coward bounced back in a big way in his debut. The wing scored 14 points, didn't miss a shot, added two steals and one block, in just 14 minutes. Coward was incredibly impactful on both sides of the ball. He pushed the pace in transition, knocked down open threes, and harassed ball handlers with his length and mobility. It appears that Coward could be shaking off the rust after missing 10 months due to injury.
12. Noa Essengue, Bulls
Grade: N/A
Essengue didn’t see the floor in the Bulls' 115-111 win against the Pistons and the Bulls seem to be bringing him on slowly. The forward was viewed as a player needing time to develop his body and skills.
13. Derik Queen, Pelicans
Grade: C
In his debut, Queen looked like a player who hadn’t played much organized basketball since July, scoring three points on 1-4 shooting. Queen was a step late on defense and didn't give effort occasionally. However, he didn’t have much opportunity to do more than flash his passing ability on a few cross-court reads.
14. Carter Bryant
Grade: N/A
Most of Bryant’s minutes against the Mavericks came in garbage time, but he played solid defense during his first stint in the second quarter when the game was close. Bryant is still looking for his first NBA bucket, but could find minutes due to his defensive capabilities.