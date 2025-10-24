Grizzlies' Rookie Cedric Coward Eager For Debut Season, Blacks Ops 7
The start of the new NBA season is a welcome sign for hoop fans. Though the most eager to arrive at the arena each night are the first-year rookies who have finally realized their lifelong dream.
The timing of the ball being tipped also correlates to the release of a video game that has long had a stranglehold on the league's locker rooms. On Nov. 14, three weeks into the NBA season, Call of Duty Black Ops 7 will release to the public and quickly become a favorite leisure activity for players throughout the hustle and bustle of the 82-game regular season.
Players often take gaming systems on long road trips to have something to do before, after and between games. Take NBA rookie Cedric Coward's new teammates, for example: the Grizzlies' core of Ja Morant, Zach Edey, Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Clarke, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all known fans of the popular video game.
Call of Duty Black Ops 7 will be set in the year 2035, and the world is on the brink of chaos, ravaged by violent conflict and psychological warfare following the events of Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 6. Wielding cutting-edge technology, the Black Ops team, led by David Mason, must fight back against a manipulative enemy who weaponizes fear above all else.
You'd have to use the way-back machine to know the Grizzlies first-year forward's earliest memory of playing Call of Duty.
“My earliest memory of COD was, maybe seven," Coward explained. "I have older cousins and we used to always hang out at my auntie's house and we would always be playing. Call of Duty, especially."
Those long days — and longer nights — hanging out with his cousins were often spent huddled around their gaming console, attempting to reach the new level of the ever-popular zombies game mode.
“I would say early memories, it was zombies," Coward said. "Because, multiplayer, I wasn't that good. When you play against people that were really good — it would be super frustrating. But zombies, we'd always see how far we can get. And you'd be stressing because you know they come in waves,"
Coward explained those late nights as a kid before discussing his current favorite mode.
"And then recently it's been a lot of War Zone. Like, a lot of War Zone."
While the forward has improved his skills on the sticks, he's eager to find out where he ranks among his teammates, a bunch that loves to play Call of Duty, and will assuredly begin playing tournaments against one another once Black Ops 7 releases.
“Nah, no. No tournaments on COD yet. We'll definitely get that going sooner or later, but at the moment, you know, we're just focused on the season.” Coward said. “To be honest with you, I'm always going to say that I'm going to be good, but I have to see them play first. I haven't hooked up the game in a while, it might take me some time to warm up, but I don't think I'd be last. I'd say that.”
The rookie isn't setting the bar too high for himself in potential inter-squad COD tournaments, but he is going to have a high bar to clear on the court as part of the Memphis Grizzlies' rotation. The team made the NBA Playoffs a year ago, and will insert the forward next to a pair of All-Stars.
"Super, super excited, man" Coward said of debuting with the Grizzlies. "I mean, basketball, at the end of the day is my job, but it's also my hobby. It's something I love to do, and it's something I love waking up being able to do each and every day,
"I've been, my whole life, growing up watching basketball through TV. And now I get to play in games. Even when I'm on the bench I get to watch it in person, ready to check in. It's already been a whirlwind experience, and I've been super fortunate to be a part of this great team, but at the same time there's so much more to come."
But as is typical with first-year players, they have to endure some friendly initiation when first joining the team. Life isn't as simple as showing up for a Grizzlies flight ready to tackle a road trip. Beforehand, Coward turns into a personal DoorDash driver for the team.
“Before we fly on a team plane, you got to go pick up food — but it's not hard. Hand out the food on the plane, and then they let you relax. But if you don't do that, I'm pretty sure the consequences would be a lot worse," Coward laughed while explaining his duties.
Beyond having to go get an order of sushi to fuel the team's journey to the next NBA city, Coward is able to lean on his veterans for advice when navigating this 82-game season –– the longest of his basketball career.
“Yeah, I mean, they've all been really, really good." Coward said. "I lean on all of them for questions. I mean, during the preseason game, they've all helped me. During training camp, they've all helped me. Ja [Morant] and Ty Jerome, they talk to me all the time. Everybody has their own information to give me that I can benefit off of.”
Coward's already making his mark for the Grizzlies, having posted 14 points, one assist, three rebounds, two steals and a block on perfect shooting in Memphis' season-opening win against the Pelicans.