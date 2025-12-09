Pelicans' Rookie Derik Queen Becomes Youngest Center to Record a Triple Double

With 10:38 to play in the third quarter, the New Orleans Pelicans were down 15 to the San Antonio Spurs and headed toward what looked like their 23rd loss in the first 25 games of a season that has tested patience, belief, and morale. The Smoothie King Center felt resigned to the inevitable. Another double-digit deficit. Another long night.

But then, Derik Queen took his seat on the throne.

His first statement came quietly—finishing a simple dump-off from Saddiq Bey. Queen showed veteran-level patience, soft footwork, and delicate touch to score over Spurs center Luke Kornet. It was a subtle basket, but it lit a fuse. On the very next possession, he rolled to the rim with purpose, angling his shoulder into Kornet’s chest to create just enough space before slipping in a smooth reverse layup.

He wasn’t done yet.

A cutting dunk here. A grab-and-go finish in transition there. A face-up drive from the perimeter into a floating push shot just outside the restricted area. Possession after possession, Queen imposed his will without hijacking the offense. He was operating in an actual flow state—scoring within the system, not in spite of it.

More impressively, Queen showcased the full breadth of his offensive evolution. He attacked closeouts with unconventional drives, using timing and balance over raw burst. From the high post, he dissected the Spurs’ defense with vision and poise, hitting cutters in stride and dropping passes into tight windows for easy finishes.

By the time Queen’s reign over the third quarter had ended, he had piled up 21 points, four rebounds, and five assists in the period alone. What was once a lifeless arena now buzzed with nervous anticipation. New Orleans had stormed all the way back, turning a 15-point deficit into a two-point lead entering the fourth quarter.

Derek Queen in the 3rd quarter last night:



• 21 PTS

• 4 REB

• 5 AST

• 10/10 FG (100%)

• Became the 4th player in the play-by-play era to finish a quarter with at least 20 points and five assists with no turnovers pic.twitter.com/Y0u8xTT7cC — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 9, 2025

Yet the most surprising—and arguably most important—part of Queen’s second-half dominance came on the defensive end.

Queen has been much maligned for his defense early in the season. Scouts have pointed to his lack of vertical pop and inconsistent motor as reasons he’s struggled to anchor the paint.

Against San Antonio, those concerns vanished for a night. He finished with five blocks, primarily as a help-side defender, showcasing timing, positioning, and awareness. He rotated early, met drivers at the apex of their releases, and swallowed shots without relying on raw athleticism or overwhelming length. It was the most engaged and impactful defensive stretch of his young career.

Ultimately, the Pelicans fell short in a heartbreaking 135–132 loss, despite Queen finishing with a staggering 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. But in a season defined by injury, inconsistency, and frustration, this performance felt different. It felt like a glimpse of the future.

With his triple-double, Queen became the youngest center in NBA history to record the feat and the second youngest rookie ever to notch a 30-point triple-double, trailing only Luka Dončić. In the midst of one of the darkest stretches of Pelicans basketball in recent memory, Derik Queen’s night stood as a reminder of why hope still exists in New Orleans.

And for one brilliant stretch in the third quarter, the throne was unmistakably his.