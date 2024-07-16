Houston Rockets Reed Sheppard's Rookie of the Year Stock Rising During Summer League
No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard might just be too good for Summer League already.
The Houston Rockets rookie guard's third game in Las Vegas wasn't as strong as his first two, but he's been incredible through three contests. In his most recent outing, he posted 15 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals.
Sheppard has averaged 20 points per game through his first three games in a Rockets jersey. This happens every Summer League cycle, though. Some draftees shine right away, finding early comfort. Others struggle to find their footing immediately. This is no indictment as to how the rookies will start their inaugural season in the NBA, though.
Still, Sheppard's strong play early has him receiving some buzz around the league. Star guards Trae Young and Ja Morant have even taken to social media to praise the Kentucky product.
Not only is Sheppard generating buzz on social media and among other NBA players, his Rookie of the Year odds are soaring as of late. He recently climbed to the fourth-best odds (+800) to win the award, according to DraftKings.
Both Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher -- both selected in front of of Sheppard -- are ahead of the Rockets guard in the odds. However, none of the three aforementioned rookies have the top odds, as Zach Edey holds the top odds to win Rookie of the Year.
One area Sheppard will be lacking in terms of positioning himself for the award is his role within his team. Sheppard will be coming off the bench behind Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green.
Sheppard might be one of the best-positioned rookies for that role. He only started in five of the games he appeared in with Kentucky, so he'll be ready to come off the bench and make a big impact, as he did at the college level.
