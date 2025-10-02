How 76ers’ Rookie VJ Edgecombe Fared in His First Preseason Game
On Thursday, the 76ers and Knicks tipped off preseason in Abu Dhabi to kickstart a slate of games before the regular season later this month.
It was a business as usual for most, as players like Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Tyrese Maxey and plenty more took the court to get their sea legs under them ahead of the season.
Perhaps the biggest storyline of the day was the debut of 76ers’ rookie VJ Edgecombe, who played in his first-ever preseason bout.
With Philadelphia stars Joel Embiid and Paul George sitting, the team’s No. 3 overall pick was expected to see plenty of burn, and he certainly did in New York’s win.
Across 31 minutes, Edgecombe scored 14 points on 4-for-13 shooting, adding six rebounds and three assists. He shot just 1-for-6 from beyond the arc, but bulldozed his way to the line a few times, finishing a perfect 5-for-5 there. Notably, he finished with just one turnover and foul apiece, which can be a struggle for newbies.
All in all, it was a very solid debut for the former Baylor Bear.
While his scoring — particularly from beyond the arc — was inefficient, he was still able to stuff the stat sheet in a variety of ways. He rebounded the ball, pushed the pace, dished it to teammates and played solid defense despite a lack of steals or blocks, which are sure to follow. In his lone college season he shot 44% overall and 34% from beyond the arc, signaling an efficiency boost would be an early priority for him.
His athleticism was on display, and he more than looked the part of an NBA contributor, playing with confidence and pace. He fit in where he could, mostly doing things in the trenches, but offering some seldom shot creation too. He looked composed taking advantage of space.
Preseason won't give Edgecombe or others a true look at NBA play, but it's certainly a better guage than Summer Leauge, where the draft's No. 3 pick also shined.
Edgecombe's role moving forward with the team is still a relative unknown. Once players like Embiid, George and Jared McCain are back, things are sure to be different for the NBA frosh. But his ability to morph between several different roles as a guard-slash-wing is certainly helpful.
He could be called on to score and initiate offense in the backend of the rotation, or defend and ball-move with the starting unit.
The 76ers will again take on the Knicks in Etihad Arena at 10 a.m. CT, Saturday, Oct. 4.