Identifying Second-Round Rookies Who Can Contribute in Year One
The NBA is as loaded with talent as it’s ever been, meaning minutes are hard to come by for young players. Even then, every rookie class provides a handful of legitimate contributors who can impact winning on teams with playoff aspirations.
While the likelihood of a player making an impact in year one is higher when selected in the first round, the second round is also known for producing solid contributors.
This is especially true given that second-round picks are often equally as talented as their first-round peers, but are a few years older. As such, they may have less untapped upside, but bring more experience.
The 2024 NBA Draft was deep and will likely have at least one player who was chosen in round two contribute in their rookie season. When evaluating the recent second-round picks, which have the best chance of impacting the win column based on skillset and the situation they’re walking into?
Antonio Reeves (New Orleans Pelicans)
A dynamic scorer with good size at 6-foot-5, Reeves was the top scorer on a very talented Kentucky team last season. With five collegiate seasons under his belt, he brings tremendous experience relative to most rookies.
While he won’t have the ball in his hands as much as he did in college at the NBA level, his off-ball scoring upside should be very complimentary in New Orleans. Reeves converted on 44.7% of his triples last season on high volume.
Tyler Kolek (New York Knicks)
At 6-foot-3 with a high motor, Kolek has the chance to emerge as a premier backup point guard in the NBA very soon. He’s a pesky defender who can score when needed and also clean the glass well for his position.
Although the Knicks are loaded at nearly every position, Kolek will bring pure point guard stability into the rotation behind Jalen Brunson. He’s easily one of the best passers in this rookie class and doesn’t need to score the ball to enhance an NBA offense.
Pelle Larsson (Miami Heat)
Yet again, the Heat landed a player who could really make a difference in Miami as a rookie. One of the best developmental programs in the league with a brilliant staff that can get the most out of every player, it won’t be surprising to see Larsson become a somewhat important piece for the Heat at points during the season.
At a minimum, he can lean on his perimeter shooting following a 42.6% clip from deep last season at Arizona. But Larsson also has connective upside as an off-ball guard and wing with good size who brings much to the table.
Kevin McCullar Jr. (New York Knicks)
The Knicks truly have multiple rookies who could become a piece of the rotation this season, especially if injuries emerge. Given coach Tom Thibodeau loves defensive-minded players, it wouldn’t be shocking for McCullar Jr. to become a favorite of his.
If it weren’t for injuries late in the recent college season, McCullar Jr. may have been a first-round pick. But he fell to New York in round two, bringing the Knicks a 6-foot-6 wing who gets it done on both ends and rebounds the ball well. He also has natural point guard instincts with secondary facilitation chops.
Tyler Smith (Milwaukee Bucks)
After a dominant season in the G League playing against professionals with Ignite, Smith is NBA-ready. He stands at 6-foot-11 with a sturdy frame, boasting fluidity and perimeter skills.
Especially on a Bucks team that needs players with versatile skillsets, Smith will have a rewal chance to contribute. This is especially true if his baseline tools allow him to rebound the ball well and knock down jumpers in year one.
Over the course of the next 11 days, each of these first-year players will have the chance to lay the groundwork for their rookie seasons in NBA Summer League. As an opportunity to showcase their talent and begin to earn a role in the rotation, Las Vegas will be an important step in any of these second rounders becoming contributors in their first seasons.
