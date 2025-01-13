Is Jaylen Wells Quietly The Best Rookie In The NBA?
In a fairly open NBA Rookie Of The Year race, the 39th overall pick may have the best case for the honors. While other candidates, like Washington Wizards’ second overall pick Alexandre Sarr and Memphis Grizzlies teammate Zach Edey, were expected to contend for the award, few anticipated second-round pick Jaylen Wells to make an early run at it. However, through steady two-way play as a starting wing on one of the league’s very best teams, the Washington State product has made his case as the league’s most impactful first-year player.
With Marcus Smart in and out of Memphis’ lineup due to injury, Wells has stepped up to fill the void the former Defensive Player Of The Year guard has left behind. The 21-year-old’s best trait has been his impressive perimeter defense. He’s taken the Grizzlies’ toughest perimeter defensive assignment on a nightly basis, relying on his motor and 6-foot-7 frame to disrupt opponents.
He hasn’t quite matched his sizable defensive impact on the other end of the ball, but Wells has had plenty of highs as a scorer. He’s recorded two games with over 25 points, fueled by his hot spot-up shooting from beyond the arc. He had his best outing yet earlier this month, recording 30 points on 8-of-9 shooting from deep against the Sacramento Kings. On the season, the 21-year-old is averaging 11.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 0.6 steals per game on 56.4 TS% and 37.1% shooting from three.
He’s not currently in the lead, but don’t be surprised if, by the end of the season, Memphis’ second-round pick is a strong contender for the Rookie Of The Year award. His two-way excellence can not be understood in his starting role for Memphis, who has hopes of vying for a championship this spring.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.