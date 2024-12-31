Is Stephon Castle Facing Rookie Wall?
When the San Antonio Spurs selected Stephon Castle with the fourth overall pick in June's draft, many expected him to make an impact right out of the gate. The 20-year-old entered the league a national champion with UConn, equipped with a well-rounded skillset on both ends of the ball.
However, the level at which Castle played through his first 24 games still surprised many. During this stretch, he averaged 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.4 stocks (steals plus blocks) while earning a spot in the starting lineup after just seven games. Castle contributed to the Spurs 9-8 record in his 17 starts with his steady perimeter defense, strong passing, and sporadic scoring in 30.6 minutes per game.
In the last two weeks, though, his worse play, combined with Devin Vassell’s return, has significantly cut Castle’s role for San Antonio. In his last seven games, all off the bench, Castle has struggled to find his shot, shooting under 37% from the field and just 15.4% from beyond the arc. These struggles have slashed his playing time considerably as the Spurs pursue a playoff spot. Castle played just seven total minutes in San Antonio’s most recent game, a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Still, Castle is just 20 years old, and it’s far from uncommon for rookies to face growing pains like this. This rookie wall highlights the specific aspects in which the 6-foot-5 wing has to improve. Above all, Castle needs to progress as a shooter. In the modern NBA, wings almost always have to be solid three-point shooters to adequately space the floor.
Without competent catch-and-shooting ability, opponents can gain an advantage by guarding the young Spur with their best rim protector and having him roam the floor in help defense. Further, in his role as a complementary ball handler, Castle can greatly benefit from improved pull-up shooting, especially in the two-man game with teammate Victor Wembanyama.
