Isaiah Collier to Offer a Contrasting Skill Set in Backup Role with Utah Jazz
Keyonte George has established himself as a capable creator and offensive initiator for the Utah Jazz after his rookie season.
Averaging 13.0 points and 4.4 assists on 39-33-85 shooting splits, paired with 2.5 turnovers per game throughout his first-year campaign, George's role will certainly expand alongside Collin Sexton as the Jazz work through its rebuilding phase. With George and Sexton rounding out the starting back court, Utah's selection in Isaiah Collier at 29th overall will give them time to develop his skill set and be a competent backup point guard.
Out of the University of Southern California, Collier brings in a different dynamic compared to the shot-creating, offensive-oriented George. In the 6-foot-3 guard's lone year at USC, he averaged 16.3 points per game on 49.0% shooting while putting up 4.3 assists with 3.3 turnovers throughout his 27 games played.
His decision making has been a questionable topic, which is a reason that can explain his drop in the draft, but his foundation is prevalent. An elusive, strong guard who can attack downhill but is also an adept playmaker can really complement the likes of Sexton and George when they may be on or off the floor. Collier's outlook as a beneficial piece to that secondary unit will hinge on his ability to get others involved, and that includes mitigating errors while optimizing his decision making.
With the ball in his hands, he can make plays. Off the ball, he's not inclined to make too much of an impact on the play, which he will have to improve upon. But as Collier utilizes this opportunity on a team without much depth, he'll need to be focused while creating in that second unit -- maximizing his efficiency.
