Three NBA Rookies Who Could Develop Into No. 1 Scoring Options
Despite the Thunder’s defensive-minded approach in winning the league’s title months ago, the NBA is still wholly offense-focused.
Defense has become a focal point for many contending teams, but offense is still needed to hang with the league’s best. And more often than not, the top draftees each year are taken in hopes of becoming top scoring options on their respective teams.
Below, we’ll evaluate three rookies with the clearest pathways toward becoming their team’s leading scorers:
Cooper Flagg, Mavericks
The top pick in Cooper Flagg is an easy addition to this list, having taken over Duke as a superstar, and offering the NBA plenty of the same.
At 6-foot-9, he has a relatively simple offensive packaged centered around handling the ball and creating with rare shiftiness and physicality for his size. But he’s fairly unstoppable all the same, having averaged over 19 points per game with the Blue Devils en route to multiple national player of the year awards.
Flagg won’t take the scoring crown away from Anthony Davis or Kyrie Irving anytime soon, but projects to be the Mavericks’ focal point in a matter of years. And he’ll have all the tools to thrive offensively.
Tre Johnson, Wizards
Tre Johnson, too, is an easy pick here. He averaged just shy of 20 points per game across his time with Texas, and parlayed that into immediate pro success scoring 19.5 points per game at Summer League with Washington.
He’s perhaps the best pure offensive prospect in the class, having the shake and touch to get his inside, but primarily lighting it up from beyond the arc with blistering jump-shooting.
Even more, Johnson is the first offensive-minded blue-chip prospect in the Wizards’ rebuild, and joins a team that is set to be one of the worst in the league next season.
Ace Bailey, Jazz
Despite his flashy scoring season at Rutgers, Ace Bailey feels a weird inclusion here. But it’s impossible to leave one of the highest-upside players in the class off the list.
Bailey didn’t fully live up to the hype in his one-and-done season — and absurd statement considering he went for 17.6 points on 46% shooting overall. That alone should be a testament to just how high his ceiling as a potential three-level scoring wing is.
Bailey has a long way to go developmentally — certainly farther than Flagg and Johnson — but if things fall his way, he’s certain to be an offensive star. And potentially one of the best scorers in the league.