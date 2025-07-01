Kasparas Jakučionis Is Set Up for Success with Heat
In one of the many surprises of the 2025 NBA Draft, 19-year-old Kasparas Jakučionis fell all the way to the Miami Heat as the No. 20 overall pick. The Illinois product was widely projected to be a lottery pick, with many evaluators even labelling him as a top-10 prospect in the class. However, this slide may set the young point guard up for success moving forward as he gets the opportunity to develop on a Heat team that has a long history of developing talent under Coach Erik Spoelstra.
Amidst a post-Jimmy Butler trade re-tooling, Miami is led by a pair of homegrown all-stars in guard Tyler Herro and big man Bam Adebayo. They're flanked by center Kel'el Ware, who is fresh off a standout rookie season, NBA champion wing Andrew Wiggins, and young contributing forward Nikola Jovic. Not only does Jakučionis join a group of players whom the Heat have already gotten the best out of, but fits in with their skillsets like a glove.
In the backcourt, Jakučionis joins a dynamic scorer in Herro, who thrives with his three-point prowess and soft touch on drives. Standing at 6-foot-5 with an impressive passing package, the Lithuanian rookie's playmaking will amplify Herro's standout scoring as he creates opportunities off of drives and pick-and-roll attacks.
Jakučionis' skill as a pick-and-roll playmaker will particularly pop in the two-man game with Adebayo, who has been one of the league's best screeners and dribble hand-off decision-makers for years. He'll be able to get downhill off of Adebayo's screens and take advantage of either the creative passing that enabled him to average 4.7 assists per game as a freshman or the 71.7% finishing that fueled his 15.0 points per game.
This context will also help him develop more consistency as a shooter as he looks to mix in these looks. Jakučionis was a great scorer within the arc and at the free throw line at Illinois, but still shot just under 32% from beyond the arc, albeit with a high-volume and versatile shot diet. Overall, as he looks to round out his scoring, Jakučionis' playmaking ability will enable him to contribute to Miami's movement-heavy approach while also gaining crucial developmental reps.
Defensively, while Jakučionis is still much of a work-in-progress, his positional height, 6-foot-8 wingspan, and strong 205-pound frame will bring versatility to Miami's backcourt. A top-10 defense in each season in the last decade, Coach Spoelstra's Heat tend to get the most out of their defenders, and Jakučionis will make this easier by being a viable option to guard wings and some forwards in addition to guards.
Moving forward, Miami fans should be excited by their budding core as the talented and well-fitting Jakučionis joins Adebayo, Herro, Ware, Jovic, and more.