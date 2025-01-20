Kel'el Ware Is Giving Miami Hope
After two trips to the NBA finals in 2020 and 2023, the Jimmy Butler-led Miami Heat's best days are likely behind them. After a series of issues with the franchise, the all-star 35-year-old wing has requested a trade out of South Beach, leaving Miami uncertain of its future direction. The Heat no longer have the star power to sustain a deep playoff run but are still too good to tank for a top draft pick. All-Star center Bam Adebayo is still just 27 years old, and 25-year-old Tyler Herro has taken a big leap as a ball handler this season. These two are both solid players who can feature on a contending team but, collectively, aren't good enough of a core for the Heat to build around. Given these two truths, worries of long-term mediocrity surround Miami.
However, amidst this turmoil and uncertainty, rookie center Kel'el Ware has chipped in with glimpses of star potential. With his immense two-way talent, the 20-year-old big man may be the key to the Heat finding success in a post-Jimmy Butler reality.
The 15th overall pick hasn't yet found consistency this season, but has shined in spurts of. greatness. He most recently exploded for 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks in a victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Coming off the bench, he matched up with Victor Wembanyama and outscored last year's Rookie Of The Year winner. In his second 25-point outing this season, The 7-footer's tantalizing athleticism stood out as he took full advantage of his ground coverage skills and vertical tools to thrive as a play finisher. These athletic traits, combined with his budding skill as a shooter and off-the-dribble scorer give him vast two-way potential.
Ware's potential is in line with Miami's current best player, Bam Adebayo. The big man duo played extended minutes along one another in the frontcourt, and it proved to work as the Heat defeated San Antonio.
While Miami is still faced with a difficult decision to make about Jimmy Butler's future with the franchise, Ware can help make this decision a bit easier with his excellence; the 20-year-old has given many reason to believe that he can be a future star for the Heat to rely on in a post-Jimmy Butler world.
