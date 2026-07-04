Maliq Brown, Cameron Carr and Graham Ike Shine in Summer League Debuts

The NBA is back, at least for a few weeks.

After the 2026 NBA Draft, the league's new crop of players will get their first chance to suit up for their new teams at Summer League.

Summer League kicked off on Friday, July 3, with two contests. Warriors' rookie Yaxel Lendeborg stole the show, notching 19 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, a steal and a block while shooting 6-of-6 from the field and 4-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Alongside the No. 11 overall pick, there were a few other first-year players who performed well in their NBA debuts.

Maliq Brown, San Antonio Spurs

In an 88-87 loss at the hands of Miami, Brown finished with 10 points, 3 rebounds, a steal and a block while shooting 4-of-7 from the field and 2-of-4 from 3-point range.

The Duke product was selected No. 44 by the Spurs after averaging 4.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 62.9% from the field as a senior for the Blue Devils.

During his first game in a Spurs uniform, Brown showcased his defensive ability as well as a few flashes on offense.

Heat second-round pick Ryan Conwell notched 21 points, shooting 4-of-12 from the field, while Spurs' second rounder logged 10 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals while shooting 3-of-17 from the field.

Tarris Reed, the No. 26 overall pick in the 2026 class, recorded 10 points, 7 rebounds and a block for San Antonio, shooting 3-of-10 from the field.

Carr was one of the Lakers' lone bright spots in a 104-72 loss against Golden State, tallying 19 points, 2 rebounds, an assist, a block and zero turnovers.

The No. 24 selections in the 2026 draft shot 7-of-15 from the field and 5-of-11 from beyond the arc in his first game with Los Angeles.

Carr earned a spot in the first round after averaging 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field and 37.4% from deep at Baylor.

Alongside Carr, undrafted free agent William Kyle III was in the Lakers' starting lineup, notching 2 points and 3 rebounds.

Graham Ike, Golden State Warriors

After signing with the Warriors as an undrafted free agent, Ike was in Golden State's starting lineup for the team's 2026 Summer League opener.

Ike turned in 11 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, a block and zero turnovers while shooting 5-of-7 from the field and 0-of-1 from 3-point range.

Ike averaged 19.9 points, 8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 56.3% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range in his final season at Gonzaga.