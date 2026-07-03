Yaxel Lendeborg, Cameron Carr Highlight Rookies to Watch in Summer League Tonight 

The NBA will officially kick off Summer League action tonight in the California Classic, where all of the Lakers, Warriors, Spurs and Heat will face off.

The four teams saw a wide range at the 2026 draft, with the Warriors selecting in the lottery and the Heat not making a first-round pick due to the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. Still, there will be players to watch on each squad as the Lakers and Warriors face off, in addition to the Spurs and Heat.

Here are four players to watch in tonight’s action:

Yaxel Lendeborg, Warriors

Selected with the No. 11 pick, Warriors’ forward Yaxel Lendeborg will be expected to hit the ground running for Golden State. And at nearly 24, he has the requisite experience to do so.

At 6-foot-9 with an 7-foot-3 wingspan, Lendeborg is a force at forward, able to score on or off the ball, defend across multiple positions and plenty more. He was vital to Michigan’s title run, acting like a chameleon in sliding in and out of different roles.

The Warriors will ask the same of him.

Cameron Carr, Lakers

Baylor wing Cameron Carr was initially expected to be a late-lottery or mid-first pick at the 2026 draft, but eventually fell all the way to Los Angeles. Despite his fall, he landed in the perfect spot.

Carr is a spindly but high-octane wing that gets his via dunking and hitting triples. He’s offensive-minded, but also has a knack for blocking shots. Luka Doncic, one of the top play-makers on the planet, should be a perfect pairing for Carr to continue rocking the rim and spraying from deep.

If Carr can see success without Doncic tonight against the Lakers, it could show he’s more than ready for his rookie season.

Tarris Reed Jr., Spurs

After taking Jayden Quaintance at No. 20, the Spurs traded back into the first round to grab an insurance big in Tarris Reed Jr., who the organization is likely hoping can hit the ground running.

Reed saw a great senior season with UConn en route to the title game, finishing averaging 14.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. He’s a stingy defender, and should be able to thrive in the margins.

San Antonio won’t need him to be a superstar, and will be looking for similar trench work in Summer League.

Ryan Conwell, Heat

The Heat didn’t have a first-round pick, but did trade up in the second round to grab Louisville sharpshooter Ryan Conwell.

In his fourth and final collegiate season, Conwell shot 35% from three on a blistering 9.6 attempts per game, cementing himself as one of the most prolific outside shooters in the country.

Now armed with Antetokoumnpo, the Heat will be hoping Conwell can continue his ranged shooting, in addition to the toughness he brings elsewhere.