Three Under-the-Radar NBA Rookie of the Year Picks

The 2026-27 season will feature a number of talented rookies, with the recent NBA Draft having infused the entire league with talent.

The AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer’s of the world are sure to thrive, but there’s also some mid-to-late first-round picks that could see success. The '26 class was billed as one of the deepest in some time, offering an elite top-20 with plenty of talent still to be had later on. The 2026-27 Rookie of the Year odds are fairly chalk, outside of a few interesting players.

Below are three NBA rookies who could far surpass expectations in Year 1, bringing home potential hardware in the process:

Yaxel Lendeborg, Warriors

Under the radar, though not a surprise here, is Warriors’ forward Yaxel Lenderborg.

Fresh off a championship with Michigan, Lendeborg is likely to be more NBA-ready than any other rookie. He’s almost 24, possessing a pro-ready skillset at 6-foot-9. He can score in variety of ways, defend across multiple positions and make quick decisions with great feel for the game.

Even more, Golden State has need for him this season looking to run it back with an aged core. Lendeborg could be in line for a starting role as an impact player.

Brayden Burries, Bucks

The No. 10 pick at the draft, Bucks’ guard Brayden Burries is among the more NBA-ready guards due to his frame and skillset.

He stands at 6-foot-4, but has a great blend of strength and speed, one that should lend itself to immediate impact. Additionally, Burries can play on or off the ball, with good versatility for a backcourt player.

That Bucks have few expectations for their first season without Giannis Antetokounmpo, and that should mean major minutes for Burries. If he starts and makes an impact, he could earn his way into some hardware.

Cameron Carr, Lakers

Lakers’ guard Cameron Carr was one of the top sliders on draft night, but luckily fell into the perfect situation: a Lakers team with Luka Doncic.

Carr is a high-flying wing with a knack for dunking and hitting threes, two things the purple and gold desperately need. There’s no guarantee he’ll be NBA-ready due to a slighter frame, but he should have ample opportunity alongside what is likely the league’s best play-maker in Doncic.

Carr is on the older side despite a lack of major college impact, and could help LA as early as Year 1.