Three Must-Watch Matchups at the 2026 NBA Summer League

The NBA's Las Vegas Summer League is coming up following the conclusion of the 2026 NBA Draft, with the schedule for the event already released.

Each year, rookies and other young players take to Las Vegas to work on their game with their newest landing spots, hoping to succeed in their first few games with their organization. There's always excitement, especially with top-five picks involved.

Below are three must-watch matchups for 2026 NBA Summer League:

AJ Dybantsa vs. Darryn Peterson

At primetime on the Summer League’s opening day, the top two picks, Wizards’ wing AJ Dybantsa and Jazz guard Darryn Peterson, will face off.

Both were among the No. 1-level prospects through the ’26 cycle, offering white-hot scorers with plenty of ancillary skills. Dybantsa heard his name called first, something Peterson said he won’t soon forget. The two faced off several times in high school and once in college, with Dybantsa going for 17 points and Peterson going for 18 in a Kansas win.

Now, the two are set to meet again in Las Vegas, and it’s sure to offer fireworks. The two will play on Thursday, July 9 at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Keaton Wagler vs. Darius Acuff Jr.

Two of the top guards in the class, now-Clippers star Keaton Wagler and the Kings’ new building block Darius Acuff Jr. will face off on July 9 as well.

Both were reportedly in contention in the No. 5-7 range, with Wagler finding his way to LA and Acuff landing perfectly in Sacramento. Both were unbelievably good in college basketball this season, with Wagler leading Illinois to the Final Four behind a meteoric season, and Acuff doing similarly with Arkansas with slightly better counting stats.

There’s less direct competitiveness between Wagler and Acuff, though the Clippers-Kings matchup at 10 p.m. CT will still have plenty to tune in for.

Cameron Boozer vs. Caleb Wilson

On Day 2, the No. 3 pick in Cameron Boozer and No. 4 pick in Caleb Wilson will face off at 7 p.m. pm ESPN.

Hailing from Duke and North Carolina, respectively, they’ve already faced off once in college, and will now do so again in Summer League.

Boozer was a titanic force in college basketball at just 18, and Wilson, with a great season in Carolina blue, cemented himself just outside the top tier with the Bulls. Wilson got the better of the two in their lone collegiate meeting, going for an efficient 23 points in the three-point win. Boozer added 24 points and 11 rebounds himself, but shot ineffectively, especially with Wilson guarding him.