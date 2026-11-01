Mapping the Path to Rotation Minutes for These Four First-Round Rookies

The opening days of the 2026-27 NBA regular season have already handed several 2026 first-round picks significant roles with their respective teams. From the star-studded top of the draft to early second-round contributors, the 2026 NBA rookie class is off to one of the best starts of any class in recent memory.

However, amid the group’s widespread success, a handful of first-round rookies have spent most of their teams’ October action on the bench. These quiet starts reflect a mixture of crowded rosters and limited opportunity, as well as skill gaps that serve as obstacles to each player fulfilling the impact standards his team seeks from him. In particular, through the end of October 30th, these four first-round picks have combined for just 56 minutes this season.

Hannes Steinbach, Charlotte Hornets

No. 14 Overall Pick

Oct 6, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Hannes Steinbach (22) looks on during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hannes Steinbach has played 14 minutes in two of the Charlotte Hornets’ six games, even though his skill set fits what the squad seeks from its bigs. The Hornets build their offense around versatile, high-movement big men and offensive rebounding, as Moussa Diabaté leads the league in offensive rebounds per game while Naz Reid averages 16.2 points per game with a mix of inside and outside scoring. Ryan Kalkbrenner then brings size and rim protection off the bench at 7-foot-1, so Steinbach sits fourth in a big man rotation behind three impactful players, which makes the 20-year-old's situation a matter of opportunity for now.

However, Steinbach can separate himself while he waits for opportunity by continuing to develop his three-point shot, which he made at a 34% clip on 1.8 attempts per game at Washington last season. That shot, combined with the offensive rebounding skill that produced 4.2 offensive boards per game for the Huskies, would give Charlotte two key traits it wants from its bigs in one player.

Dailyn Swain, Chicago Bulls

No. 15 Overall Pick

Oct 14, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Dailyn Swain (5) at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dailyn Swain has played just once in the Chicago Bulls’ six games, in which he logged 12 minutes. Chicago’s wing rotation is deep, but the bigger obstacle comes from the 21-year-old's jumper, as Swain made only 29.3% of his threes across three college seasons at Xavier and Texas. The Bulls already play Isaac Okoro and Matas Buzelis on the wing despite their 23.1% and 30% three-point marks, and while they build around Caleb Wilson as a downhill centerpiece, another non-shooter would let help defenders sit in the paint against his drives.

However, Swain can earn minutes by improving his three-point shot, which he made at 34.4 percent on 2.6 attempts per game at Texas last season, and by leaning into transition playmaking. Chicago leads the league in pace, so Swain, who averaged 7.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Longhorns, can grab defensive rebounds and push the ball himself, which adds offensive value even while his shooting remains a work in progress.

Ebuka Okorie, Detroit Pistons

No. 17 Overall Pick

Oct 30, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ebuka Okorie (23) brings the ball up court against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After an electric freshman scoring campaign at Stanford, 19-year-old point guard Ebuka Okorie has played just eight minutes in three of the Detroit Pistons’ six games. Meanwhile, Cade Cunningham and Daniss Jenkins handle the team’s ball-handling duties, and while the Pistons could use another creator, their two bigger priorities center on an elite defense, and on keeping enough shooting around Cunningham to stop defenses from loading up on his drives. Okorie’s game revolves more around downhill rim pressure, which, while it could help Detroit, would pull the team away from its dedication to those core strengths.

However, Okorie’s path to minutes starts with bringing those complementary skills first, as a more consistent jumper and steadier on-ball defense would make him a natural fit around Cunningham. He made 35.4 percent of his threes at Stanford last season, so pairing that shooting foundation with his downhill rim pressure would let him deliver the most value within Detroit’s winning formula.

Labaron Philon Jr., Philadelphia 76ers

No. 22 Overall Pick

Oct 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Labaron Philon Jr. (00) looks on against the New York Knicks during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Labaron Philon Jr. has played 22 minutes in three of the Philadelphia 76ers’ six games, largely because he joined a backcourt with little room for another ball handler. In the team's starting lineup, Tyrese Maxey splits ball-handling duties with LeBron James, and Anfernee Simons handles the ball off the bench, so playing time remains an uphill climb for the 20-year-old point guard.

However, Philon Jr. can find opportunities as Phialdelphia's starters rest throughout the season, and his most extended run so far came in a game VJ Edgecombe missed. When those minutes arrive, he brings a different style of ball handling than Simons, who does most of his damage from three, since Philon Jr., who averaged six free throw attempts per game at Alabama last season, can pressure the rim at a higher level. That downhill pressure can collapse the defense and create open looks for star teammates such as Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown, who can do their best work as off-ball scorers.