Top Rookie Performances from NBA's Oct. 26-27 Contests

The NBA season is back in full swing.

The 2026-27 campaign kicked off on Oct. 20 and has continued since with a number of entertaining contests.

The first week of the new season have featured a few notable performances from first-year players, including the Oct. 26-27, slate of games.

Top pick AJ Dybantsa still has yet to play in the regular season after suffering an injury, but will likely add to the 2026 class' intrigue when he returns to the floor.

Action continues on Wednesday, Oct. 28, with 12 contests, including Chicago taking on the Knicks and Utah squaring off against San Antonio.

Both of those contests should feature a top five picks from the 2026 draft, as Caleb Wilson meets the defending champions while Darryn Peterson faces the regining Western Conference champions and unanimous Defensive Player of the Year.

Additionally, Golden State and standout rookie Yaxel Lendeborg meet Minnesota after the Warriors defeated Denver in the team's most recent contest.

Before those games tip off, though, here's a look at the top performances from rookies on the NBA's Oct. 26-27 slate of games.

Darius Acuff Jr., Sacramento Kings

The No. 7 pick notched 19 points, five assists, three rebounds and three turnovers, shooting 8-of-20 from the field and 3-of-7 from 3-point range against San Antonio.

Bryce Hopkins, Denver Nuggets

The No. 49 pick tallied 13 points, three rebounds and a an assist while shooting 5-of-9 from the field, 1-of-3 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line against Golden State.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Golden State Warriors

The No. 11 overall pick scored a game-high 31 points, adding 12 rebounds, six assists, a block and three turnovers while shooting 9-of-19 from the field, 1-of-8 from 3-point range and 12-of-13 from the free throw line against Golden State.

Aday Mara, Oklahoma City Thunder

The No. 12 pick logged 11 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and four turnovers while shooting 4-of-6 from the field and 3-of-4 from the free throw line against Phoenix.

Meleek Thomas, Cleveland Cavaliers

The No. 34 pick chipped in 16 points, two rebounds, a steal and two turnovers while shooting 6-of-10 from the field and 4-of-5 from deep against Minnesota.

The No. 4 pick tallied 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, two blocks, a steal and three turnovers while shooting 7-of-15 from the field, 1-of-5 from beyond the arc and 2-of-4 from the free throw line against Boston.