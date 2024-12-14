Matas Buzelis Needs To Slow Down, But He's Become Intriguing
Matas Buzelis might not have played a ton for the Bulls earlier in the season, but his recent minutes bump has become a clear sign that Chicago is realizing his talent is worth investing in.
The 20-year-old forward is supremely interesting, even if his raw production this season has been overwhelmingly inconsistent. Production is essentially another word for results, and that word simply isn't relevant when it comes to Buzelis. At least not yet. For him, it's all about process and he's embracing all of it.
At 6-foot-10, Buzelis is playing both forward spots, and has been allowed to test out his game. He's not hesitating on long-range shots, he attacks the rim whenever he sees just a small gap in the defense, he swings the ball around often and quickly, and he goes for blocks like his life depends on it.
There's no reason to sugarcoat it. Buzelis is still raw. He lacks discipline, patience, and the game is probably a few years away from slowing down for him. But that's to be expected. In many ways, he seems to almost be aware of it, when he plays. He'll turn the ball over, or make a poorly-timed foul, and immediately realize that he was going too fast, and reacting without thinking.
There's clearly an element in place deep within him where he knows he's yet to play his best basketball, and equally obvious is the fact that it frustrates him. His impatience is almost endearing. He knows what he wants to do, and where to go, but he's not yet ready to physically get there at the specific times he want.
It wouldn't be shocking if Buzelis has a big Year 2 breakout, assuming he spends the summer building up strength, and maturing to the point where he enters his sophomore season more patient, and more ready to identify the right moments, instead of forcing them.
He's obviously enormously athletic, which means there's a lot of potential in there. But if he focuses on the mental aspect of the game, that potential grows even bigger.
Unless noted otherwise, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball-Reference. All salary information via Spotrac. All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
