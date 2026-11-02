NBA Draft: Cameron Boozer is Spearheading the Grizzlies' Electric Start



Posting an inefficient 48% true shooting clip through his first six outings, Cameron Boozer's winning impact is still on full display and might be prematurely accelerating the Memphis Grizzlies' timeline. After trading Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr, the Grizzlies have empowered Boozer to become the franchises next superstar.

In a rookie class drawn attention to names like Yaxel Lendeborg, Darius Acuff Jr., and Caleb Wilson, something strange is happening with the third overall pick. Even with his shooting struggles, he's playing like someone who should have been chosen first. His recent performance against the Kings, he put up 27 points, 9 boards, and 3 assists. This game he showcased his understanding of glass cleaning, passing windows, and how to manufacture efficient opportunities without needing spectacular athletic advantages.

Boozer's winning impact comes from how many possessions he can influence through skill, anticipation, and elite level decision making. His scoring ceiling depends heavily on whether defenders respect him outside the paint. A credible jumper will give him every drive, handoff, and passing fake more room to breathe against a crowded defense that gangs up on him. That's why an 27 point performance can be so encouraging, because his long term value will come from repeatedly finding efficient answers as opponents adjust their coverage.

Boozer's biggest defensive questions stem from how effectively his anticipation and strength translate when NBA offenses force him into space, change direction against him, or demand repeated help and recovery rotations. Whether he can play without fouling, survive enough perimeter actions, and contribute meaningful interior resistance will have an enormous influence on his ceiling because those responsibilities determine which teammates Memphis can comfortably play beside him long term.

What makes Boozer so compelling, is the possibility that his development improves the entire Grizzlies offense at once. Better shooting creates wider passing lanes, stronger ball handling creates more favorable rotations, and quicker reads to help teammates convert openings before they disappear.

If those offensive skills keep advancing while Boozer's defense earns the coaching staff's trust in difficult matchups, then Memphis can build an increasingly flexible team around a player who contributes without monopolizing each possession.