Acuff, Boozer Have 2026 NBA Draft Class off to hot Start

The 2026-27 NBA season tipped off days ago, with the newest crop of rookies making their long-awaited debuts.

The 2026 draft class has long been thought of as a strong one, boasting as many as four No. 1-level picks between AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson. Shortly after those four were off the board, there were a run of talented guards, and the lottery and beyond held depth that is already making its mark for NBA teams.

Teams are just a few games into the season, but the rookies are already beginning to find their footing. By Friday, several notable rookies were already looking better than their debuts.

Kings’ rookie Darius Acuff Jr. put together the most impressive rookie performance of the season on Friday, scorching the Trail Blazers for 33 points. It took 26 shots for the rookie guard to do so, though his affinity for finding his spot on the floor is already well ahead of the curve. He shot 2-for-11 from 3-point land, which is sure to improve as he progresses. Notably, Acuff shot 12 free throws against Portland.

Similarly good were all of No. 4 pick Caleb Wilson, No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer and No. 11 pick Yaxel Lendeborg, the latter two having faced off against one another in a Western Conference tilt.

After a so-so debut, Wilson and the Bulls bounced back in Game 2 with a 7-point win over Milwaukee. Wilson alone went for 21 points on 50% shooting, adding six rebounds, two blocks, one steal and one assist. He shot six triples, hitting on two.

Both Boozer and Lendeborg were spectacular in Grizzlies-Warriors. Boozer fueled his team to a narrow win in looking like a superstar: 25 points on nearly 50% shooting, with 13 rebounds, six assists and two steals to boot. Lendeborg followed just behind with 18 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals. Both players were NBA-ready from a frame perspective, and have now already shone just minutes into their careers.

There’s been plenty of other rookies that have shone in limited time. Top picks like Darryn Peterson and Keaton Wagler have both seen notable outings, and plenty of others have done well in small roles here and there. Top pick AJ Dybantsa has yet to make his NBA debut due to an ankle injury picked up in preseason, and is sure to be a boon for the Wizards.