Top Rookie Performances from NBA's Halloween Slate

The NBA season is back in full swing.

The 2026-27 campaign kicked off on Oct. 20 and has featured a number of entertaining contests.

Halloween included an eventful NBA slate of games that saw multiple rookies notch impressive performances. In Sacramento's contest against Memphis, Darius Acuff Jr. and Cameron Boozer each errupted to lead their teams in scoring.

While no other first-year players matched the scoring output that Acuff and Boozer turned in, there were still a handful of solid showings.

Here's a look at the top performances from rookies during the NBA's Oct. 31 games.

Darius Acuff Jr., Sacramento Kings

The No. 7 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft scored a game-high 38 points, adding five rebounds, five assists and three turnovers while shooting 12-of-25 from the field, 9-of-14 from deep and 5-of-5 from the free throw line against Memphis.

Nate Ament, Milwaukee Bucks

The No. 13 pick totaled 14 points, two assists, a rebound and a turnover while shooting 6-of-8 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc against Cleveland.

Cameron Boozer, Memphis Grizzlies

The No. 3 pick scored a team-high 27 points, nine rebounds, three assists, a block and seven turnovers while shooting 8-of-14 from the field, 3-of-7 from 3-point range and 8-of-8 from the free throw line against Sacramento.

Brayden Burries, Milwaukee Bucks

The No. 10 pick notched 14 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal while shooting 4-of-7 from the field, 1-of-4 from deep and 5-of-6 from the free throw line against Cleveland.

Kingston Flemings, Atlanta Hawks

The No. 8 pick tallied 12 points, six assists, two rebounds, four steals and three turnovers while shooting 4-of-8 from the field, 1-of-2 from beyond the arc and 3-of-3 from the free throw line against New Orleans.

Darryn Peterson, Utah Jazz

The No. 2 pick scored a team-high 16 points, adding four rebounds, four assists, a steal, a block and three turnovers while shooting 6-of-15 from the field, 3-of-8 from 3-point range and 1-of-2 from the free throw line against Portland.

Bennett Stirtz, Oklahoma City Thunder

The No. 16 pick chipped in 11 points, three assists, a rebound and a turnover while shooting 4-of-8 from the field and 3-of-6 from deep against Houston.

Meleek Thomas, Cleveland Cavaliers

The No. 34 pick accounted for 13 points, two assists, a rebound, a block, a steal and a turnover while shooting 5-of-12 from the field and 3-of-6 from beyond the arc against Milwaukee.