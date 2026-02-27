NBA Draft: Kon Knueppel’s Historic Rookie Season Could Earn Hardware

This time last year, both Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel were gearing up for March, hoping to make a deep run with the Duke Blue Devils in both the ACC and NCAA Tournaments.

They would eventually do just that, going on to become the No. 1 and No. 4 picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, respectively. Now, the two are amid a Rookie of the Year race for the age, putting together two of the best frosh seasons the NBA community has seen in some time.

Flagg’s been a two-way superstar in Dallas, highlighted by 20.4 points and 2.0 stocks per game. Knueppel though has been a star unto himself, offering exactly what Charlotte’s needed as they finally get their rebuild off the ground.

On the season, he’s averaged 19.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists, notably shooting 49% overall and a blistering 44% from beyond the arc. Alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, Knueppel’s helped to create a talented three-headed monster that can all shoot-dribble-pass, and have been one of the hotter teams in 2026.

On Thursday night, Knueppel made history, having hit the most 3-pointers ever for a rookie, with a remarkable 23 games still to play. He would see his 207th of the season go down against Indiana, finishing with eight on the night to go with 28 points, four rebounds, two assists and the win.

Kon Knueppel is officially the greatest shooting rookie of all time — Matt (@sixringsofsteeI) February 27, 2026

The previous mark was set by Kings’ forward Keegan Murray, who broke the record in the 2022-23 season.

Miraculously, Knueppel is leading the entire NBA in 3-pointers made at 209, currently 18 ahead of the next-best players in Donovan Mitchell and Tyrese Maxey.

The moment Kon Knueppel broke the rookie 3PT record 🎯🙌 pic.twitter.com/o8AnUOv1aD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 27, 2026

Knueppel’s achievement — which will only continue to get better as he and the Hornets hit the home stretch of the season — is a major win in terms of bringing home the Rookie of the Year Award. Flagg’s deserved as well (to the point co-ROY’s doesn’t feel out of the question), but few will forget Knueppel’s early 3-point success.

It ultimately won't matter much who brings home the award, as both players are more than worthy of representing the 2025 class as a whole. It's been a strong season for the group, with standouts in the Duke duo, as well as those like VJ Edgecombe, Derik Queen, Cedric Coward, Maxime Raynaud and more.

The final day of the NBA's regular season will be on Sunday, April 12. The Hornets are currently vying for a Play-In spot as the Mavericks position themselves for a top pick at the 2026 NBA Draft.