Kings vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 11

A pair of tanking teams square off on Wednesday night, as the 12-win Sacramento Kings hit the road to play the Utah Jazz.

This is going to be a tough game to bet on, as neither of these teams is trying to win right now as they look to secure a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Utah has sat Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. in the fourth quarter of games recently, yet it still ended up beating the Miami Heat on Monday night.

The Kings, on the other hand, are just downright awful, ranking dead last in the NBA in net rating on the road and 29th in net rating overall. Sacramento made some minor moves at the deadline, adding De’Andre Hunter, but it was unable to move off of Zach LaVine or Domantas Sabonis.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to target in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday's matchup.

Kings vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Kings +5.5 (-102)

Jazz -5.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Kings: +180

Jazz: -218

Total

230.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Kings vs. Jazz How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 11

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Delta Center

How to Watch (TV): KJZZ, NBC Sports California

Kings record: 12-43

Jazz record: 17-37

Kings vs. Jazz Injury Reports

Kings Injury Report

De’Andre Hunter – out

Zach LaVine – out

Domantas Sabonis – out

Malik Monk – out

Keegan Murray – out

Russell Westbrook – out

Jazz Injury Report

Keyonte George – out

Walker Kessler – out

Lauri Markkanen – available

Kings vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets

Kings Best NBA Prop Bet

Dylan Cardwell OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-119)

Each day, I share my favorite NBA prop bets at SI Betting , and I’m backing Kings rookie Dylan Cardwell with the team short-handed tonight:

Sacramento Kings rookie Dylan Cardwell had his contract converted to a standard deal – and for good reason.

Cardwell is averaging 5.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game this season, and he’s really come on in extended minutes as of late, grabbing 11 or more rebounds in four games in a row. Now, he takes on a Utah Jazz team that ranks 21st in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game with several players out for Sacramento.

Russell Westbrook, Domantas Sabonis, De’Andre Hunter, Zach LaVine, Keegan Murray and Malik Monk are all out tonight, giving Cardwell a path to an expanded role.

Cardwell has cleared this line seven times this season, and he’s averaging 8.8 boards per game over his last 19 matchups despite playing just 22.6 minutes per game.

He should be in the mix for a double-digit rebounding game tonight.

Kings vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams have gone in the tank this season, as the Jazz are resting players in the fourth quarter of games already and the Kings just flat out stink.

That makes betting on a side between these two teams a complete stay away in my book.

So, instead, I’m going to take the OVER.

These squads both allow over 120 points per game, ranking 28th (Sacramento) and 30th (Utah) in the league.

While the Kings (28th in offensive rating) may not be able to take full advantage of that with so many players out, I still think this turns into a bit of a track meet since the Jazz are No. 3 in the NBA in pace. Utah is also not a putrid offense (21st in offensive rating), especially if Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. play for a decent chunk of this one.

Betting on this game is not for the faint of heart, as “tank season” has already fully infiltrated the Jazz.

Let’s root for some points between two of the worst teams in the West.

Pick: OVER 230.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

