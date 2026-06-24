Darryn Peterson Selected with No. 2 Pick: Scouting Report, Fit and More

The 2026 NBA Draft has officially tipped off, with the Wizards setting things in motion by picking first overall.

The ’26 class has been lauded as the best in some time, offering a trio of top-level talents, in addition to depth throughout the lottery, first round and beyond. The current NIL landscape has thinned things somewhat, though the class is still set to infuse the NBA with plenty of talent.

One such player who is sure to do that is Kansas’ guard Darryn Peterson, who was officially selected at No. 2 by the Jazz.

Peterson raised plenty of questions in his time with the Jayhawks, but still offers one of the best players available having averaged 20.2 points on 44% shooting, including 38% shooting from three. Below is Peterson’s scouting report, including how he could fit with his new team:

Darryn Peterson Scouting Report

College: Kansas

Class: Freshman

Position: Guard

Height: 6-6

Wingspan: 6-10

Draft age: 19.4

Strengths:

Positional size and athleticism

Shooting and Shot-Making

Defensive Play-Making and Upside

Driving and Finishing Upside

Areas of Improvement:

Play-Making and Decision-Making

Handling

Outlook:

Peterson’s season with Kansas was an off one, though it still showed his ability to score the ball at a star level. Scouts and decision-makers were likely expecting more of an on-ball scoring load, but he instead put together an elite shooting and shot-making season off the ball.

If Peterson can tap into his former athleticism at Prolific Prep, which saw him look more explosive both vertically and horizontally, he could return to being the best player in the class. He’s the best defender of the top-trio, and his shooting is best-in-class.

He should be able to toggle between either backcourt position.

Role: Primary Scoring Option, Off-Ball Shot-Maker

Impact: Star, Superstar Upside

Swing skills: Decision-Making

Fit with Jazz

Notable players: Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, Ace Bailey, Jaren Jackson Jr., Walker Kessler

Peterson should fit like a glove with the Jazz, offering a three-level scorer who can infuse the team with even more toughness and perimeter shooting.

The team is already loaded with bigs in Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Walker Kesler, with a solid two-way wing in Ace Bailey. The team's star backcourt player is similar to Peterson in that Keyonte George can play on and off-the-ball, doing plenty of different things.

Ultimately, Peterson is now the crown jewel of the Jazz' rebuild, and the team should look to win games sooner rather than later.