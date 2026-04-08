NBA G League Announces 2025-26 All-Rookie, All-Defensive Teams

The NBA G League's season is drawing to a close.

The G League Finals begin on April 8, with the Stockton Kings and Greensboro Swarm competing for a title.

With the 2025-26 campaign nearing its end, the G League has revealed its end-of-year awards, with a handful of rookies being honored. Chris Mañon of the South Bay Lakers and Alijah Martin of the Raptors 905 finished second and third in Defensive Player of the Year voting, while San Diego Clippers' standout Sean Pedulla was named Rookie of the Year.

Martin finished second in Rookie of the Year voting, and Norchad Omier, also of the San Diego Clippers, rounded out the top three.

Each of the aforementioned players were also honored on the G League's All-Rookie and All-Defensive teams, which were unveiled on April 7.

Pedulla, Omier and Martin each earned spots on the All-Rookie team, and were joined by RJ Davis of the South Bay Lakers, and Keshon Gilbert of the College Park Skyhawks.

Pedulla, who is on a two-way contract with the LA Clippers, earned his placement after averaging 23.6 points, 6.7 assists, 5 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 44.3% from the field, 36.9% from 3-point range and 84.5% from the free throw line.

Omier, another two-way player for LA, tallied 19.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 58.9% from the field, 31.1% from deep and 81.2% from the free throw line. Both Pedulla and Omier went undrafted in the 2025 class.

Martin, who also earned a spot on the G League's All-Defensive Team, accumulated 18.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc. Martin is also on a two-way deal and was picked No. 39 overall by the Raptors.

After going undrafted, Davis notched 18.3 points, 4.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 48% from the field and 45.9% from 3-point range. Gilbert, who also went undrafted but has earned a two-way deal with the Atlanta Hawks, amassed 17.3 points, 6.8 assists, 5 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 50.1% from the field and 21.1% from 3-point range.

Alongside the aforementioned honorees, Mañon was also recogized on the G League's All-Defensive team for his efforts as a rookie. The undrafted two-way guard averaged 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 51% from the field and 32% from 3-point range.