NBA Rookie Season Goals: End Of Lottery Edition
With the NBA Summer League in the rearview mirror, the next step for the 2024 rookie class is the real deal. In October, many young players will make their true NBA debuts. They’ll then embark on their first-year journey, a unique experience that will establish the foundation of each prospect’s NBA career.
A successful rookie season looks a bit different for each player, for they face a wide range of expectations and pressure levels. For picks eleven through fourteen, they live the best of both worlds. As lottery picks, they carry the prestige of a premier prospect, with a long leash and plenty of patience in their development.
Furthermore, as non-top ten picks, they don’t face the immediate pressure to prove their draft value in year one. Still, they are still under pressure to develop into good NBA players relatively quickly and flash positive strides right out of the gate.
The Chicago Bulls’ Matas Buzelis, Oklahoma City Thunder’s Nikola Topic, Sacramento Kings’ Devin Carter, and Washington Wizards’ Bub Carrington each hold different paths to doing just this, but in particular, here’s one attainable goal for each of picks seven through ten to make their first season a success.
Matas Buzelis: Demonstrate 3-Point Shooting Aptitude
In his tenure with G League Ignite, Buzelis flashed upside in just about every aspect of basketball. He excelled on many levels defensively, both as a helper at the rim and on the perimeter. He also made things happen with the ball in his hands, converting impressive scoring sequences inside the arc. While his two-point scoring is advanced and polished, he shot below 30% from deep last season. Buzelis has never been regarded as a poor outside shooter, so this was out of the norm for the 6-foot-9 wing. If he can get his 3-point shooting back on track, Buzelis will be regarded as one of the league’s top young prospects at his position.
Nikola Topic: Learn As Much As Possible
After suffering a partially torn ACL, Topic will reportedly miss the entirety of his rookie season. While this places him in a unique situation among other first-year players, it’s not as pessimistic as it may seem. In fact, many players including teammate Chet Holmgren have thrived after being sidelined for their first NBA year. However, it’s imperative that Topic learns as much as he can about the NBA game in order to set himself up for success moving forward.
Devin Carter: Become A Rotation Mainstay
Carter joins a Kings team with talented offensive players in the backcourt. De'Aaron Fox has ascended to star heights with his multi-faceted offensive approach, spark plug Malik Monk has stamped himself as one of the league's top bench players, and Kevin Huerter is a marksman from three-point range. However, only Keon Ellis excels defensively among this group. Carter can add to Ellis' effort with his guarding excellence while also imposing his will as a skilled complementary offensive piece. Given his two-way prowess, Carter has the potential to become a mainstay in Sacramento's rotation early on.
Bub Carrington: Establish Himself As Washington’s Premier Backcourt Prospect
Second-overall pick Alexandre Sarr became the Wizards' top prospect the moment he was drafted to them this June. As Washington enters their next era, they need to surround Sarr with additional young talent. In the backcourt, Carrington has the opportunity to take the lead as the Wizards' top prospect. Teammates Malcolm Brogdon and Jordan Poole are likely too far into their careers to be a part of Washington's long-term plans, so Carrington can step up and seize that title should he be able to find footing with his crafty offensive repertoire.
