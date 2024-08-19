NBA Rookie Superlatives for 2024-25 Season
As the 2024-25 NBA season approaches, members of the 2024 rookie class will have the opportunity to introduce themselves to NBA fans by sticking out. In a league full of countless niches, there are many pathways for these players to make their mark early on. In particular, rookies can stand out by achieving these superlatives, and at the moment, these are the guys most likely to fill them.
Most Likely To Make A Playoff Impact: Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies
To be a candidate for this superlative, a rookie must be on a competitive team. Not only does Edey check this box, but he also comes into the league as the class’ best current player and with a presumable starting role. He’ll be tasked with the important role of screening for Ja Morant, finishing plays at the basket, and holding down the boards as the Grizzlies chase their championship aspirations.
Most Likely To Make An All-Defensive Team: Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers
While it’s rare that a rookie makes an All-Defensive team, Clingan comes into the NBA with one of the best rim-protecting profiles in the league. The 7-foot-2 big man not only uses his size on the interior, but also has great timing on his contests and terrific instincts. While it will be an uphill battle, no rookie is more equipped to earn this distinction than Clingan.
Most Likely To Make 200 Threes: Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets
In the 2022-23 campaign, Keegan Murray became the first rookie ever to make 200 threes in a season. However, Brandon Miller came very close last season with 184 makes. Sheppard has a great chance to join Murray in this exclusive club, he just shot over 50% from deep as a freshman at Kentucky. Ultimately, his playing time will be the most important factor, but if he can carve out a consistent role, the sharpshooter has a great chance to convert 200 3-point makes.
