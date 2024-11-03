NBA Rookie Watch: Second-Round Picks Jump Out To Lead Statistical Leaderboards
More than in most NBA rookie classes, the 2024 group brings parity from top to bottom. Absent of marquee prospects at the top of the class, but rich with talent throughout, any rookie has the chance to stand out among their fellow draftees.
Early in the 2024-25 NBA season, this happened through the emergence of second-round picks. In particular, rookies Jaylen Wells of the Memphis Grizzlies and Jamal Shead of the Toronto Raptors have stood out by leading their draft class in points and assists per game, respectively.
Let's take a look at what each has done to this point.
Jaylen Wells | Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies have become known for their scouting prowess, with a collection of many of the league’s best non-lottery picks in the last decade. With the prompt emergence of Wells, Memphis’ front office may have worked its magic again.
The Grizzlies drafted Wells with the 39th overall pick in June, and he began the season as a regular rotation player right out of the gate, filling around 20 minutes per game at the wing position for the playoff contenders. Then, with Marcus Smart out with an ankle injury, Wells stepped into the starting lineup and has played 36 minutes in each of the last two contests.
In back-to-back wins, Wells put up 16 points then 15 points. The 6-foot-7 wing’s rookie-leading 10.3 points per game mostly consists of shot-making proficiency. He’s nailing 1.7 shots from beyond the arc per game at an impressive 38.7% clip. Still just 21 years old, Wells boasts glaring potential to join the Grizzlies’ impressive core.
Jamal Shead | Toronto Raptors
Best known for his tenacious play at the University of Houston, Shead has quickly translated his collegiate dominance into NBA productivity at the point guard position. In limited playing time at the backup point guard position, Shead has been creating ample offensive opportunities for teammates.
He’s averaged roughly five assists in just over 18 minutes of play per contest. His best playmaking performance came in Toronot’s close loss to the Charlotte Hornets, in which he dished out nine assists in 20 minutes of play.
Standing at just over 6 feet tall, it’s no surprise that Shead hasn’t yet found his stride scoring the ball. However, with his playmaking prowess and defensive intensity, the 22-year-old point guard has a solid foundation to build his career off of.
