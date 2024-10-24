NBA Rookies: Dalton Knecht's Significant Impact On Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers brought back the majority of their roster from a season ago and are running it back with the same starting lineup. This time around, they have a different coach in JJ Redick who made an impressive debut with the Lakers as they won their season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
In the 2024 NBA Draft, the Lakers held the 17th pick and it was rumored they were targeting a wing the entire time. They were reportedly stunned that Dalton Knecht out of Tennessee fell to their slot, and at that point, it was a no brainer for them as they got the talented wing. In college, Knecht averaged 21 points while shooting 45% from the field and 39% from behind the arc.
The 6-foot-6 wing will make a significant impact off the bench for the Lakers on the offensive end. Knecht can really shoot it off the catch and off the dribble which is great as they have multiple talented playmakers that will be able to find him for open shot attempts.
He’s more than just a versatile shooter, as he’s a solid athlete with some slashing equity as well. Knecht is a three-level scorer who knows how to get buckets. The Lakers really didn’t add any depth in the offseason, so they are going to heavily rely on Knecht to be a consistent scorer off the bench for them right away.
If the rookie can be efficient as a scorer, then this will take so much pressure off of the Lakers' starting lineup. In his rookie debut Knecht logged the second most minutes off the bench and the best plus-minus among reserves. If he continues to improve and get comfortable in his role, then there’s a chance he could contend for Rookie of the Year honors and will likely make an NBA All-Rookie Team.
