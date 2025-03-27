No. 2 Overall Pick Alex Sarr Scores Game-High 24 Points as Wizards Beat 76ers
Former No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr had one of his best performances of the season on Wednesday night.
The Washington big man scored 24 points, going 10-of-17 from the field and 4-for-7 from beyond the arc. Sarr was the game's leading scorer, outshining Philadelphia's Quentin Grimes, who finished the contest with 22 points.
Sarr also added seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in the win.
While 76ers superstars Paul George and Joel Embiid were inactive for the game, Sarr's performance should still give Wizards fans hope that the rookie has a bright future. This season has been up and down for the 19-year-old from France, but Sarr has managed to put together a few strong showings recently.
Sarr has scored more than 15 points and connected on at least one shot from beyond the arc in seven of his last eight games, headlined by a 34-point outing in a win against Denver. Since the start of March, Sarr has scored in double figures all but three times, finding more consistency from beyond the arc and contributing as a solid rebounder and passer.
On the season, the second selection in the 2024 draft is averaging 12.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the floor and 32.9% from beyond the arc. Playing for Perth in Australia's NBL last season, Sarr averaged 9.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.
Coming into the draft, Sarr's shooting was one of the biggest question marks around the 7-footer, but after shooting 28% from beyond the arc with the Wildcats, Sarr is significantly better from deep this year.
Even after a few rough performances early in the season, Sarr has made notable improvements throughout the season and is playing well for the Wizards late in the season. If Sarr is able to continue his high-level play with more consistency and continue to improve over the offseason, he will be another solid piece on a Washington team that is still in the midst of a rebuild.
With other intriguing young players like Bub Carrington and AJ Johnson on the roster, the Wizards have put themselves in a good position to evaluate their current roster and land another top pick. With Sarr starting to blossom into a solid player, Washington's front office has one less need to worry about in the coming draft cycles.
