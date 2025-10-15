OKC Thunder Rookie Notches Double-Double in Win Against Bucks
The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder seem to have made another savvy addition to a roster that was already one of the NBA's best.
Even after No. 15 overall pick Thomas Sorber suffered a season-ending injury, OKC has found production in the 2025 NBA Draft class.
Undrafted free agent Chris Youngblood has shown a few flashes, and second-round pick Brooks Barnhizer has consistently performed well since joining the Thunder. While the former Northwestern standout's scoring number may not jump off the page, Barnhizer appears to fit Oklahoma City head coach Mark Daigneault's system.
On Tuesday night, Barnhizer tallied 10 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 2 turnovers in 28 minutes off the bench, helping OKC to a 116-112 win against the Milwaukee Bucks. The No. 44 overall selection in this summer's draft shot 4-of-8 from the field and 1-of-4 from beyond the arc.
Tuesday's performance is the latest in a stretch of solid showings for the 23-year-old wing, as Barnhizer is averaging 11.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game in the preseason. This is similar to what the rookie tallied during the summer league, putting up 10.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds with a good wingspan, Barnhizer has the size, length instincts to be solid defender in the NBA. In Oklahoma City, the second rounder has an even better chance to reach his full potential on that end of the court, as the Thunder roster a handful of talented perimeter defenders like Lu Dort, Alex Caruso and Jalen Williams.
Currently, Barnhizer is on a two-way contract, meaning he can play games with OKC or the team's G League affiliate. If the fiesty defender continues to perform well, though, there is a chance he sees more time in the NBA than with the Oklahoma City Blue.
To get time with the Thunder early in his career, though, Barnhizer will need to continue to improve on offense. While he likely will never become a superstar on that end of the floor, he needs to at least be reliable, similar to Caruso or Dort.
Fortunatly for Barnhizer, he is already a strong passer and rebounder, but struggles as a shooter. Under the tutaledge of Thunder shooting coach Chip Engelland, Barnhizer could develop a solid perimeter shot like Dort, who has gone from 29.7% from deep as a rookie to 41.2% in 2024-25.
While Barnhizer likely won't reach that level as a shooter, he could still become a serviceable offensive player to go along with his valuable perimeter defensive ability.
