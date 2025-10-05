Magic Rookie Proves Readiness in Preseason Opener
The Magic opened up their preseason with a bout against the Miami Heat on Saturday, facing off against an Eastern Conference opponent who is sure to be vying for the very same postseason positions.
In doing so, the Magic debuted rookie Jase Richardson on their primary squad, who looked well ahead of schedule in his first preseason action.
Across just 24 minutes, Richardson added 13 points on 5-for-11 shooting, four rebounds, two assists and a steal, staying true to his do-it-all nature in stuffing the stat sheet. The Magic ultimately went on to win the game narrowly, spurred by a second-half surge started by a unit with Richardson.
A slightly undersized guard, Richardson was one of the higher-feel players in the class having seen a one-and-done season with Michigan State. He was able to score, defend and play-make with the Spartans, but ultimately fell into the Magic’s hands at No. 25 on draft night.
Now, Richardson seems to be trying to prove those that passed him up wrong.
He saw a quiet first half, failing to hit a field goal and offering relatively little on-court impact, but he stayed the course to explode offensively in the second half with stellar shot-making.
Even better, Richardson’s offensive explosion and improved play coincided with a run where the Magic were able to will their way back into the ballgame. While preseason is only a glimpse of the competition that Richardson will face in the regular season or postseason, his ability to help the Magic positively — even just for a stretch of the game — is notable.
Most don't expect Richardson to earn major minutes in the Magic's rotation as an NBA frosh, especially given they made one of the biggest trades of the offseason in acquiring Desmond Bane from the Grizzlies. But many said the same of his tenure with Michigan State, where he forced Tom Izzo's hand in starting him.
As a malleable combo guard, it's not out of the question Richardson is able to gel quickly in the Magic's core, shooting the ball, slashing, offering connective passing and play-making on defense. All things that will be particularly effective next to talented forwards in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wager.
Richardson already proved he was more than ready for Summer Leauge action, averaging 16.5 points on 45% shooting, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.
The Magic are back in action on Friday, Oct. 10, playing against No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers.