Pair of 2025 NBA Draft Picks Reach Double Figures in Summer League Duel
The Salt Lake City Summer League has come to a close, but there were a few solid showings on the final night in Utah.
The Oklahoma City Thunder, Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers were in action on Tuesday night, with Philly and Utah each picking up narrow wins.
Both of the aforementioned teams boast top five picks from the 2025 NBA Draft class, but Ace Bailey and VJ Edgecombe were both sidelined after big outings in their previous contest.
Without Bailey on the floor, Utah's other first roun selection, Walter Clayton Jr., was the Jazz's leading scorer.
The former Florida star finished with 20 points, four assists, a rebound a steal and a block. Clayton shot 5-of-14 from the field and 4-of-10 from deep while helping his team to a four-point win.
After leading the Gators to their first NCAA title in more than a decade, Clayton was picked by Utah with the No. 18 overall selection, where he should have a path to earn time on the floor early in his career.
The talented scorers touch around the basket and shooting ability from beyond the arc could help the 22-year-old guard become a solid offensive punch off the bench in the NBA.
Clayton also got some help from 2024 second-round pick Kyle Filipowski, who notched 19 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal.
For Oklahoma City, second-rounder Brooks Barnhizer bounced back from a lackluster performance on Monday night with 12 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals, two blocks and just one turnover in more than 26 minutes on the floor.
The 23-year-old shot 5-of-7 from the field, and connected on both of his attempts from beyond the arc. If Barnhizer can continue to knock down 3-pointers, the 6-foot-6 wing could see time on an NBA court early in his professional career.
After a four-year stint at Northwestern, Barnhizer was selected by the Thunder with the No. 44 pick in this year's draft class. The former All-Big Ten honoree missed the latter half of his senior season with a foot injury, and is returning to in-game action for the first time since late January.
Alongside the Thunder rookie, 2024 second-round selection Ajay Mitchell led the team in scoring with 19 points, while 2024 undrafted free agent Malevy Leons chipped in 17 points, five rebounds, four steals a block and an assist.
Nikola Topic, a lottery pick from the 2024 NBA Draft who was sidelined for the Thunder's title run after suffering a torn ACL in the pre-draft process, put up seven points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal, struggling from the field and committed a bevy of turnovers.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.