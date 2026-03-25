Pelicans’ Rookie Turns In Strong Showing Despite Narrow Loss

The 2025 draft class continues to shine.

A number of first-year players have performed well during their debut seasons, including a few unexpected standouts.

Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel, college teammates at Duke, each look to be future stars in the NBA. Dylan Harper is a solid contributor on one of the NBA’s best teams, while VJ Edgecombe has been one of Philadelphia’s top players throughout the season.

Even on a tanking Jazz team, Ace Bailey has increasingly shown more potential to be a solid piece. Even outside of the top five picks, later lottery picks like Cedric Coward and even second-round selection Maxime Raynaud have put together encouraging rookie years.

Jeremiah Fears, the No. 7 overall selection in the 2025 draft, has also shown plenty of upside this season. Fears has struggled at times, as most young players do, but clearly possesses an exciting skill set.

On Tuesday, Fears’ talent was on display as the Pelicans fell 121-116 at the hands of the New York Knicks. In the loss, the former Oklahoma guard tallied 21 points, 3 assists, a rebound, 2 steals and 2 turnovers while shooting 9-of-12 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range in 20 minutes off the bench.

One of the youngest players in the NBA, Fears turned 19-years-old in October. A former four-star recruit and the brother of Michigan State point guard Jeremy Fears Jr., Jeremiah reclassified and left high school early, similar to Cooper Flagg.

Fears' youth hasn't stoped the Pelicans' standout from producing solid numbers as a rookie, averaging 13.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 43% from the field, 34% from 3-point range and 79.2% from the free throw line in 73 appearances and 44 starts.

With Fears' early production alongside a strong rookie season from fellow lottery pick Derik Queen, there is reason for optimism in New Orleans despite a 25-48 record.

Fears' combination of skill as a ball handler, ability to take contact and quick lateral movements make the rookie guard a talented slasher who finds success getting into the paint. If the 6-foot-3 guard is able to finish at the rim more consistently, he could develop into a lethal scorer.

Additionally, as a smaller guard, an improved jump shot, especially from the perimeter, would take Fears' game to the next level. Still, the rookie has shown that he has the potential to be an impact player in the NBA.

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