Raptors' Rookie to Play Crucial Role in Game 7 vs. Cavaliers

It’s not often rookies are able to make the NBA Playoffs, with teams that usually grab high-usage rookies unable to truly contend. Should their team make the postseason, it’s not a given they’ll even be able to take the floor given the lack of experience.

Raptors’ forward Collin Murray-Boyles has not only already checked those two boxes, he’s thrived, and is set to play a crucial role in the outcome of Sunday’s Game 7 versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Taken No. 9 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, Murray-Boyles was slightly older than his blue-chip counterparts in the top-10, having played a second season at South Carolina. He was largely drafted for his defensive prowess, standing at an undersized 6-foot-7, but with both the length and strength to make up for it.

Despite that, Murray-Boyles has seen a strong debut season on both ends, averaging 8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.9 steals and blocks apiece. He shot a blistering 58% overall and 34% from three, an improvement even accounting for low volume.

In the postseason, he’s taken his game to an entirely different level, with the Raptors seeing plenty of success due to that. It started with a 14-point open in Game 1 where he shot 7-for-8, managing to add four rebounds and assists apiece in looking like one of the more veteran players.

From there, he would go on to have three double-digit scoring performances, topping out at 22 points on 11-for-15 shooting in helping Toronto grab their first win of the series.

Evan Mobley + Jarrett Allen combined today:

11 points, 5/16 FG



Rookie Collin Murray-Boyles today:

15 points 5/11 FG pic.twitter.com/uCAw9lmE6j — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 26, 2026

His most important effort would be an elimination contest in Game 6, where he scored 17 points, grabbed seven boards, dished two assists, snagged three blocks and two steals in the two-point overtime win. Again, the 20 year old showed poise and control beyond his years in looking like one of the best players on the floor.

Now, he’ll be looking to do so in Game 7.

Interestingly, CMB won’t be the only rookie to play a crucial role, good or bad, in a Game 7. Sixers’ wing VJ Edgecombe did the very same on Saturday, pouring on 23 points, six rebounds, four assists and five triples made to help lead the 76ers to a finale win over Boston.

Murray-Boyles is very much hoping to replicate Edgecombe’s success, giving his team a spark on both ends while relying on fresher legs to propel production.

The Raptors and Cavaliers tip off in tonight’s late game, following another Game 7 between the Magic and Pistons. Toronto and Cleveland tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Rockets Arena in Cleveland, OH.