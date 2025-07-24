76ers’ Rookie Will be Valuable no Matter What
The Philadelphia 76ers’ consolation for a down season came in the form of the No. 3 overall pick.
Former MVP Joel Embiid yet again saw injuries that would derail a once-promising season. The newly-added Paul George, first-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey and top rookie Jared McCain all did as well, and Philadelphia fell by the wayside in a tough Eastern Conference.
Despite a forgettable on-court season, the team drafted a hardly forgettable player third overall in former Baylor hybrid VJ Edgecombe.
At around 6-foot-4, Edgecombe toes the line between guard and wing well, mostly relying on innate athleticism to carry him to positive impact on both ends of the court. In averaging 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game at Baylor, he more than earned his place atop the ’25 NBA Draft.
It’s somewhat easy to foresee stardom in Edgecombe’s future. Only a few things need to fall his way — namely the tightening of his handle and bolstering of his 3-point shot — and he could very well be a capable handler going for 20 a night with impactful defense.
But more often than not, things don’t work out exactly as they should. There’s a chance Edgecombe’s handle will remain mediocre, along with his perimeter shooting. And luckily, that won’t mar his impact too much.
Even if the former Bear doesn’t blossom into a star for the Sixers, he’ll undoubtedly play winning basketball both in the short and long-term. His care factor on defense is strong, and his instincts for jumping lanes, skying for blocks and more won’t leave him. Offensively, even if he’s not commanding offense, he’s athletic and smart enough to fill gaps in terms of transition play, cutting and more.
On the complete opposite side of the outcome coin for Edgecombe is a player who simply won't be able to assimilate to the NBA well — an unlikely one given his motor and tools. Even then, Edgecombe will retain value as a "what if" prospect on the trade market.
That ultimately likely played a large part in why the team opted for his talents over others, as they're still a contender, albeit on paper alone at this point.