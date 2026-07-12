Ranking the Best Summer Leauge Performances so Far

We're midway through Summer League action, with nearly all of the top 2026 NBA Draft picks having made their debuts.

We've seen top-four picks face off against one another, mid-first picks look to prove themselves on teams that passed and second rounders see early success. Below, we'll rank the top performances of Las Vegas Summer League so far:

Caleb Wilson scorches the Grizzlies

Bulls’ forward Caleb Wilson, the No. 4 overall pick at the 2026 draft, has seen far-and-away the best Summer League performance among rookies so far, setting a new career-high for a debut with 35 points.

Wilson shot 12-for-21 overall, looking the part of a future star from the word go. He also managed to tack on five rebounds and three high-flying blocks.

Most notably, Wilson hit seven 3-pointers — tying his season-long makes at North Carolina in a single game. He created off the dribble often, showing a skillset he didn't often use at North Carolina.

If Wilson's 3-point shooting sticks around, he'll star for the Bulls even sooner than anticipated.

AJ Dybantsa gets the better of Darryn Peterson, Jazz

The highest-profile game of Summer League featured the top two picks in AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson facing off in Wizards-Jazz.

The two have seen some heated battles dating back to time at the preps and collegiate level, and played their first Vegas game against one another.

Ultimately, Dybantsa won the first professional battle, going for a better 27 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and — most importantly — the win. Peterson saw a fine 24 points, though he turned the ball over eight times and fouled nine.

Jazz fans can take solace in Peterson's Salt Lake City debut, and Wizards relish the Las Vegas win.

Morez Johnson Jr., Yaxel Lendeborg face-off post-Michigan

Michigan had a loaded frontcourt en route to a title win, featuring players like Aday Mara, Yaxel Lendeborg and Morez Johnson Jr. The latter two faced off against one another on Thursday, with Johnson posting one of the top performances of the even.

Across 32 minutes, Johnson posted 27 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. He was everywhere for the Mavericks, showing a more diverse skillset than he usually did for the Wolverines.

Lendeborg wasn’t far behind, going for 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

On Sunday, Lendeborg's Warriors and Mara's Thunder will face off in another Michigan matchup.