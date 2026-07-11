Darryn Peterson NBA Rookie of the Year Prediction Market Climbing, AJ Dybantsa Falling

There’s a new favorite to win the NBA Rookie of the Year in Darryn Peterson following his explosive run in the Utah Summer League portion. No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa has fallen behind Peterson and Cam Boozer.

Dybantsa falling on Kalshi’s NBA ROY board offers more value on his price as he hasn’t played a Summer League game as of yet.

2026-27 NBA Rookie of the Year - Kalshi

Darryn Peterson 33%

Cameron Boozer 23%

AJ Dybantsa 17%

At a $10 trade, Dybantsa’s preseason price offers $45.58 while Peterson is paying $20.08. The same trade on Boozer offers $30.35.

Peterson’s rise

Peterson was always going to pass Dybantsa once he got minutes before Las Vegas Summer League.

He certainly made the most of his early opportunity, dropping 28 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks in his first game. He followed it up with a 25-2-12 line

Following his Summer League debut on July 4th to now, Peterson’s price spiked 11% from 22% to 33%.

Dybantsa’s case + concerns

Don’t count Dybantsa out. He put up 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in his freshman season at BYU. His scoring total led the nation last season and his 894 points were the third most by a freshman in NCAA history.

The concern is his fit with the Washington Wizards. Unlike Peterson, who has a chance to be the top scorer for the Utah Jazz, Dybantsa steps into a Washington lineup led by Trae Young and Anthony Davis. Both 25+ ppg scorers and the clear first and second scoring options, leaving Dybantsa as the third option.

Boozer making his argument

Memphis Grizzlies third overall pick Cam Boozer made his case in Utah, which was enough to jump Dybantsa as well. In his two games, he averaged 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4 assists and has a chance to step in as the number one option for the Grizzlies as well.

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